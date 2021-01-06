Headlines – January 6, 2021

Advertisement

News

Navy SEAL pleads guilty in strangulation death case of Army Green Beret staff sergeant-

A third defendant charged in the strangulation death of a Green Beret staff sergeant while deployed to Mali in 2017 has agreed to plead guilty.



U.S. intelligence community says Russia is ‘likely’ behind major cyberhacks of federal agencies-

The U.S. intelligence community stated Jan. 5 that Russia is “likely” behind a major and ongoing series of cyberhacks of federal agencies and private companies — its first official indication of blame.





Business

BAE wins Navy contract for ‘quick-turnaround’ electronic countermeasure-

BAE Systems received a $4 million contract from the Navy for a “quick-turnaround” demonstration of a new radio frequency countermeasure system for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.



Space Force awards Lockheed Martin $4.9 billion for missile warning satellites-

Lockheed Martin will receive $4.9 billion to build three missile warning satellites for the U.S. Space Force, according to a Jan. 4 announcement.



Israel, Greece sign $1.7 billion deal for Air Force training-

As part of a $1.68 billion deal between Israel and Greece — the largest-ever defense agreement between the two countries — the Hellenic Air Force will acquire 10 M-346 aircraft and Israel’s Elbit Systems will establish a flight school and maintain training aircraft.



Teledyne buying FLIR to create unmanned, heavyweight-

Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc. is acquiring FLIR Systems Inc., the sensor and unmanned systems maker, in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $8 billion.



U.S. approves SDB I sale to Saudi Arabia-

The United States has approved the sale of the Boeing GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb I to Saudi Arabia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Dec. 29.





Defense

SECNAV ‘not sure’ when Nimitz strike group will come home-

In the midst of a tumultuous week for the sailors of the aircraft carrier Nimitz and its strike group, the Navy’s top civilian leader said Jan. 5 that he doesn’t know when those sailors will get back from an extended deployment that’s about to enter its eighth month.



Iron Dome heads for key U.S. integration test-

The U.S. Army’s second battery of the Iron Dome missile defense system is en route from Israel by sea to new units being created at Fort Bliss.



U.S. lawmakers permit US Air Force to acquire F-35A test aircraft-

The fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which became law on Jan. 1, 2021, allows the U.S. Air Force to utilize, modify, and operate six Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter conventional variant test assets.





Veterans

New law expands VA loan eligibility for Guard, COVID-19 vets-

Early career National Guard troops who supported COVID-19 response this year may soon be eligible for Veterans Affairs home loan benefits, thanks to a provision in this year’s Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act.



Effort underway to identify ‘unknown’ World War II troops who were buried in the Philippines-

The remains of some U.S. military personnel who died during World War II and were buried anonymously in the Philippines have been returned to Hawaii to try to determine their identities.



TriWest settles overpayment dispute with VA for $180 million-

TriWest Healthcare Alliance — the health care company that oversees the Department of Veterans Affairs’ community care program in 13 states — has agreed to pay $179.7 million to resolve claims that it kept overpayments under the VA’s Choice program.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact