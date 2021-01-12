The Year in Review: NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center 2020

Advertisement

A look back at 2020

Jan. 1, 2020, dawned as the beginning of a new year — just like any other new year. But this past year was unlike any in living memory, and throughout the year, people started going above and beyond.

In this special series for Aerotech News and Review, we take a look back at 2020 — the year everything changed.

– Ed.

Despite challenges with the global pandemic, NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California continued to support the agency in 2020 by safely advancing flight research in a mostly remote environment. Armstrong Flight Research Center completed critical maintenance and flight training required to preserve its research mission. With innovative thinking and electronic meeting tools, a number of tasks were enabled. Among them, Armstrong Flight Research Center answered the call to come up with innovative ideas to solve possible shortages of critical medical equipment; supported the agency’s efforts to land the first woman and next man on the lunar surface; continued its Flight Opportunities mission to advance technologies that address NASA mission goals; reached critical milestones in the development of NASA’s first crewed X-planes in more than 20 years; forged ahead with its research of unmanned aircraft; and helped NASA scientists make breakthrough discoveries in the cosmos with SOFIA.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact