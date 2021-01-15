Miller establishes task force to aid Gold Star Families

Advertisement

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller virtually sat down with Gold Star families recently to discuss how the Defense Department can better support them.

Miller signed a memo in December 2020, designed to implement programs recognizing the sacrifices of these families and preserve the legacies of those killed.

“I was tremendously honored and humbled to sit with and listen to our Gold Star Family members,” Miller said in a written statement. “They’ve taken personal tragedies and turned them into powerful stories of hope and healing for others.”

Miller established the DOD Casualty Assistance Task Force to address concerns of Gold Star families and suggestions from them. Miller and his team coordinated closely with the office of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness on the task force.

“Taking care of our Gold Star Families is one of my top priorities; and I am focused on outcomes and actions to ensure that we are doing our utmost to support them,” the acting secretary said.

Miller praised efforts within DOD to assist Gold Star families.

The families come from diverse backgrounds and situations and include moms, dads, husbands, wives who had a son/daughter/wife/husband killed in action, killed in training or by suicide.









