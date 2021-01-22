Headlines – January 22, 2021

Advertisement

News

National Guard troops kicked out of Senate are back in Capitol following outrage from lawmakers, public-

National Guard troops forced to move out of the Capitol complex Jan. 21 evening have been allowed to return following an outpouring of outrage from lawmakers and the public.



Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuke treaty with Russia, says US official-

The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, U.S. officials said Jan. 21.



Nearly 1 In 5 defendants in Capitol riot cases served in the military-

As a violent mob descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, lawmakers and aides hid wherever they could, waiting for the military and police to arrive. But many of those who stormed the Capitol were military veterans themselves, who had once sworn to protect the Constitution.





Business

Elbit UK to make new target-marking kits for British foot soldiers-

Britain’s armed forces are investing just over £100 million ($134 million) acquiring equipment to improve sensor-to-shooter capabilities for dismounted troops, the Ministry of Defence announced Jan 21.



Boeing receives $2.1 billion for the next KC-46 production lot-

The Air Force on Jan. 20 awarded Boeing a $2.1 billion contract for the seventh KC-46 production lot, covering 15 aircraft.





Defense

Congress approves waiver for Biden’s pick for defense secretary-

President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Pentagon took a major step toward confirmation Jan. 21, after House and Senate lawmakers voted to waive a law blocking the recently retired general from assuming the post.



Feds will again pick up full cost of National Guard’s ongoing pandemic missions-

National Guard deployments related to ongoing pandemic relief efforts will again be reimbursed fully by the federal government under a new executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 21.



Biden orders Pentagon to stop paying for Trump’s border wall-

President Joe Biden has ordered the Pentagon to stop funding the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.



Army resumes testing for its family of medium tactical vehicles-

The Army has resumed product verification testing for the latest variant of its Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV), Wolfgang Petermann, project manager of transportation systems in the Program Executive Office Combat Support & Combat Service Support, told Defense News.





Veterans

Biden administration takes over at VA’s deadliest moment-

As President Joe Biden’s team took over leadership of the Department of Veterans Affairs on Jan. 20, the agency was facing its highest death rate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



Veteran unlawfully held in state hospital for more than 2 decades. Are there more like him?-

When Mark first glimpsed his brother, Alan Alter, being escorted by Sheriff’s Deputies out the back door of the San Diego County Jail, he let out a laugh of stunned relief. It was Jan. 7, 2021, and the first time he had seen or even talked to his brother in decades.









