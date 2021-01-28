BAE Systems to support U.S. AV-8B Harrier fleet to 2029

Advertisement

BAE Systems and Vertex Aerospace have signed a nine-year agreement to enhance availability of the U.S. Marine Corps’ AV-8B Harrier II fleet.

The U.S. Department of the Navy awarded Vertex Aerospace LLC the $123 million Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services task order in July 2020. Vertex Aerospace selected BAE Systems as a subcontractor for the new logistics support contract, which will ensure increased efficiency of maintenance operations for the Harrier fleet using predictive maintenance techniques and smart stock optimization tools.

Together, BAE Systems and Vertex Aerospace will support the crucial training and combat operations conducted from U.S. Navy’s aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, and forward operating bases.

“Extending our partnership with BAE Systems to support our U.S. Marine Corps’ important AV-8B pilot training mission just made sense,” said John “Ed” Bovington, CEO and president of Vertex Aerospace. “With a combined 100 plus years of aerospace and defense experience, we understand the challenges warfighters face and remain keenly committed to improving aircraft readiness while maximizing efficiencies.”

This contract builds on BAE Systems’ existing role in maintaining the AV-8B Harrier’s reaction control system and providing engineering and technical support. Engineers from BAE Systems will work alongside Vertex and the U.S. Marine Corps at stations in: Cherry Point, N.C.; Yuma, Ariz.; and, Madison, Miss. They will be supported by a specialist team in the UK with a proven pedigree of delivering maintenance and support contracts for the UK Royal Air Force.

“We’re proud to support our customer’s mission through the AV-8B Harrier program,” said Dave Nagy, , Director of Flight Solutions, BAE Systems, Inc. Intelligence & Security. “We are ensuring these aircraft maintain availability until the F-35 replaces the AV-8B. Working together with Vertex as a trusted partner on various U.S. Marine Corps programs, we are demonstrating our capabilities in aircraft modernization, countermeasure system upgrades, and integration activities.”

This is the latest collaborative effort between BAE Systems and Vertex Aerospace supporting the U.S. armed forces, who together also support the U.S. Navy’s Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures contract and spare wing production on the T-45 Goshawk program.









