U.S. Army

KBRwyle Technical Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland, was awarded a $78,252,029 modification (000286) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0061 for maintenance, supply, transportation and other logistics functions for the Army Prepositioned Stock-3 Charleston Afloat program. Work will be performed in Goose Creek, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.



High Desert Support Services, Baton Rouge, La., was awarded a $54,000,000 modification (P00034) to contract W9124B-18-C-0004 for operations support services at Fort Irwin U.S. Army Garrison. Work will be performed in Fort Irwin, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $4,172,214 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Irwin, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Boeing Co., Mesa, Ariz., was awarded a $20,333,921 modification (P00070) to contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for long lead integrated logistics support, initial spares package and peculiar ground support equipment for the Royal Moroccan Air Force. Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Morocco); and 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $20,333,921, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $15,925,901 modification (P00026) to contract W31P4Q-18-C-0130 to develop a second source for the qualification and facilitization of the Electromechanical Control Actuation System for the Hellfire missile. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2019 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $3,625,819 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $15,785,417 modification (P00059) to contract W91RUS-17-C-0010 for information technology services to support the mission of the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade. Work will be performed in Germany and Italy, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $11,768,377 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.



Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $15,261,587 modification (P00079) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 to exercise available options for Marine Corps procurement of vehicles and kits for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle family of vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Macedonia, Slovenia and Montenegro) and 2021 USMC procurement funds in the amount of $15,261,587 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Teradyne Inc., North Reading, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $78,232,776 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the purchase of Versatile Diagnostic Automatic Test Station (VDATS) kits. The VDATS is an organically designed test station with open architecture and virtual modular equipment extensions for instrumentation technology. The VDATS consists of standardized, commercially available test equipment, components and software. There are two configurations of VDATS, the Digital Analog (DA)-1 and DA-2. Currently, these configurations support the A-10, B-1, B-2, B-52, C-5, C-17, C-130, E-3, E-8C, F-15, F16, F-22, H-53, H-60, KC-135 MC-4, MQ-9, Navy ships and UH-1 weapon systems. This contract will consist of five ordering periods with a period of performance of Feb. 1 2021, through Dec. 31, 2025, and work will be performed in North Reading, Massachusetts. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8571-21-D-0001).



Lockheed Martin, Owego, N.Y., has been awarded a $64,266,809 supply contract for F-16 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) mission planning. This contract provides for the development, integration, test and delivery of the Joint Mission Planning System Unique Planning Component/Mission Planning Environment software updates. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed by January 2029. This contract involves FMS to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Morocco, Greece, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Slovenia and Thailand. This award is the result of a directed-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $17,172,548 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0001).



Taitech Inc., Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $31,587,310 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8650-21-D-2400) for technology for sustained supersonic combustion (TSSC). The mission of TSSC is to provide research and development for investigation of basic concepts, components, sub-systems, and diagnostics, for high-speed air breathing propulsion systems, airframe structures and internal/external aerodynamics including integration into air vehicles, weapons and launch systems. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by February 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $75,000 will fund the initial task order at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (FA8650-21-F-2402)



Technica Corp., Sterling, Virginia, has been awarded a $22,040,950 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order (FA8307-19-F-0098) for weapon system engineering and maintenance services to include incremental software version development and installation, security patch installations, preventative maintenance, trouble shooting and responsive Tier 1, 2 and 3 support for the Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter weapon system. Work will be performed in Sterling, Va., and is expected to be completed Aug. 14, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2021 Air National Guard procurement funds, in the full amount are being obligated at the time award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8732-14-D-0015).





U.S. Navy

Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded a $72,874,164 firm-fixed-price modification (P00024) to previously awarded contract N00019-17-C-0081. This modification exercises an option to procure 33 production AE1107C V-22 Osprey engines; 14 for the Marine Corps and 19 for the Navy for production of MV-22 and CMV-22 tiltrotor aircraft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $39,749,544; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,041,540; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,083,080 will be obligated at the time of award, $22,083,080 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is awarded a $23,185,000 option under modification P00012 to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N0003020-C-0004 to provide guidance, navigation, and control (GN&C) subject matter expertise and resources to explore and evaluate current maturing concepts and technologies to enable follow on, full-scale development of strategic guidance, navigation, and control solutions for the Second Life Extension (D5LE2) of the Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapon System. This contract also provides research and development into new and alternate GN&C technologies and concepts to support alternate and developing strategic systems programs missions. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. The contract will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,423,823 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is being awarded $19,680,950 for a firm-fixed-priced delivery order N00383-21-F-AY04 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-18-G-AY01 for the repair of various avionics equipment used on the F/A-18 aircraft and AV-8B aircraft. Work will be performed in Lemoore, Calif., (99 percent); and Philadelphia, Penn., (1 percent). Work will be begin February 2021, and will be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $19,680,950 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $10,952,454 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to exercise options under previously awarded contract N00030-20-C-0100 for Trident II (D5) deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Denver, Colo., (40.1 percent); Bangor, Wash., (17.9 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (8.8 percent); Magna, Utah (8.2 percent); Oak Ridge, Tenn., (7.3 percent); Washington, D.C. (6.3 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (5.6 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (3.5 percenet); and other various locations (less than 1 percent each, 2.3 percent total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,907,204; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,500,000 are being obligated on this award, $1,500,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Uxbridge, United Kingdom, is awarded an $8,764,364 firm-fixed-price contract for the manufacture of 581 explosive cartridges kits and 1,116 each of different explosive cartridges used in the Martin-Baker US16E ejection seat in F-35 aircraft for the Joint Strike Fighter program. The contract does not contain a provision for an option quantity. All work will be performed in Uxbridge, United Kingdom, and work is expected to be completed by October 2022. The total value of $8,764,364 will be obligated at the time of award. Funding sources include fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (O&M) (International Partner Funding) funds (31 percent); fiscal 2021 O&M (Air Force) funds (22 percent); fiscal 2021 procurement (Air Force) funds (18 percent); fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds (8 percent); fiscal 2021 procurement (Navy) funds (5 percent); fiscal 2021 O&M (Marine Corps) funds (5 percent); fiscal 2021 O&M (Navy) funds (3 percent); Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Japan funds (3 percent); FMS Israel funds (3 percent); FMS Belgium funds (1 percent); and FMS Korea funds (1 percent). Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-21-C-K014).





Defense Logistics Agency

DRS Network & Imaging Services, Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $55,678,715 firm-fixed-price, requirements base subsumable contract to repair and return Bradley weapon system parts. This is a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a nine-year contract with repricing occurring every three years. Location of performance is Florida, with a Jan. 28, 2030, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2021 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA2-21-D-0014).





U.S. Special Operations Command

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received a ceiling increase modification in the amount of $12,797,070 to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92241-17-D-0004) to provide life-cycle contractor support and hardware for the Common Avionics Architecture System, Cockpit Management System, Airborne Mission Network, Secure Real Time Video and Aircraft Management Systems. This modification raises the contract ceiling to $43,529,330. The majority of the work is being performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and ordering periods will end in July 2022. This modification was a non-competitive award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

