Space Force releases service-specific rank names

Effective Feb. 1, the Space Force will use the following rank names across all Space Force systems and in all manners of address.





Publications, forms, websites, and systems will reflect these grade changes beginning Feb. 1, but it may take time for all systems to reflect the change.

Guardians will wear Air Force rank insignia until the Space Force finalizes its own rank insignia designs, which is expected sometime in the coming months. The service will announce opportunities for Guardians to contribute feedback during the design process.

Crowdsourced feedback on rank names was collected from the field and was part of the decision-making process.

This change does not trigger the need to update the member’s common access card. The service will issue guidance on updating to a Space Force CAC when those details are finalized.

For more information, the official memo announcing rank names can be found at the CAC-enabled Space Force portal https://www.my.spaceforce.mil/.









