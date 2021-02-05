Headlines – February 5, 2021

News
U.S. ends support for Saudi-led war in Yemen-
The U.S. military will no longer assist the bloody Saudi-led coalition attacking Houthi rebel forces in Yemen, President Joe Biden announced Feb. 4.
F-35s, three amphib warships, 2,500 Marines operating closer to Iran; Nimitz reaches edge of the South China Sea-
The three-ship Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, the 2,500 Marines of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters have taken position in U.S. 5th Fleet in the North Arabian sea and are an easy sail to the Strait of Hormuz, USNI News has learned.
Northrop Grumman touts Fire Scout UAS for shipborne ASW-
Northrop Grumman is touting its MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned aircraft system as a future ship-based anti-submarine warfare (ASW) platform, with a recent trial off the coast of California demonstrating the concept.
Austin orders review of U.S. global troop presence as Biden halts U.S. troop cuts in Germany-
President Joe Biden has formally stopped the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany that was ordered last year by the Trump administration but had never actually begun.
Air Force’s ‘Golden Horde’ swarming munitions program to get a second chance this month-
After the Air Force’s first test of “Golden Horde” swarming bombs was deemed a partial success, the service will give the technology a second shot later this month, the commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory said Feb. 4.
Skyborg could develop multiple drones for many missions-
The high-priority Skyborg program to develop low-cost, autonomous drones able to team with piloted aircraft could reach initial operating capability by 2023, says AFRL Director Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle.