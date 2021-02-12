Headlines – February 12, 2021

Advertisement

News

Navy has no idea how many sailors it has booted for extremist activity-

The U.S. Navy has a regulation for everything, it sometimes seems, and kicking enlisted sailors out for “supremacist or extremist conduct” is no exception.



Military officials were unaware of potential danger to Pence’s ‘nuclear football’ during Capitol riot-

Military officials overseeing the authorization process to launch nuclear weapons were unaware on Jan. 6 that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s military aide carrying the “nuclear football” was potentially in danger as rioters got close during the violent Capitol insurrection, according to a defense official.



Mexico border mission funded through 2021, no current plans to draw down thousands of troops-

Three weeks after President Joe Biden declared an end to the national emergency at the border, there is no word on when the thousands of troops deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border will be going home.





Business

Spain’s Navantia joins industry team for European Patrol Corvette-

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has sealed its participation in the upcoming development of the European Control Corvette, a signature naval program that is part of the European Union’s defense efforts.



Elbit to export Iron Fist system to the Netherlands-

BAE Systems Hägglunds has chosen Israeli firm Elbit Systems to provide the Royal Netherlands Army with the Iron Fist active protection system for CV90 armored vehicles under an $82 million contract announced this week.



State clears first three foreign military sales of Biden administration-

The Biden administration has approved three Foreign Military Sales requests for Jordan, Chile and a NATO agency, with a combined potential price tag of more than $200 million.



BAE Systems awarded $184M for 36 more amphibious combat vehicles-

BAE Systems received a $184 million contract modification to produce 36 more Amphibious Combat Vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps.



Northrop Grumman to develop advanced air-to-air missile engagement concept-

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Project Agency Tactical Technology Office to develop an advanced technology weapon concept designed to significantly increase engagement range and weapon effectiveness of U.S. forces against adversary air threats, the company said in a Feb. 10 release.





Defense

Air Force prepares for budget battle over nuclear weapons-

Progressive lawmakers and disarmament advocates are lobbying allies in the Biden administration for a pause in the program.



Fighter squadron moves, range upgrades critical to ready pilots for peer combat, Rand says-

The Air Force has determined that few, if any, existing training ranges have the capability to provide fighter pilots with advanced training.



Air Force wants throwable ‘micro-robots’ for room reconnaissance-

U.S. Air Forces Europe is considering adding “throwable robots,” which can scour a room or outdoor area and confirm whether there are people around, to its inventory.









