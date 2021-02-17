Headlines – February 17, 2021

Advertisement

News

Biden administration won’t rule out retaliation for rocket attack in Iraq-

The Biden administration on Feb. 16 would not rule out potential retaliation against those behind Monday’s deadly rocket attack in Iraq.



Active-duty troops to administer vaccines in Texas, New York and Virgin Islands-

Thousands of active-duty troops are on standby to deploy around the country to Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 vaccination sites, with a plan to bring millions of additional doses to some of the hardest-hit regions.



Stay or go? Biden, long a critic of Afghan deployments, faces a deadline-

The question is whether the small contingent of American troops can accomplish anything after 20 years.





Business

The drone defense dilemma: How unmanned aircraft are redrawing battle lines-

The balance of power between drones and air defense systems is shaping up to be a key to global wars in the near future.



Turkey hopes new engine deal will power future TF-X fighter jet-

Turkey’s procurement agency has commissioned a local company to develop critical technologies for an engine that the government hopes will power its first indigenous fighter jet.



Lockheed set to integrate base kit for U.S. Army’s combat vehicle protection system-

Under a recent contract award with a $30 million ceiling, Lockheed Martin will begin integrating and formally testing its open-architecture processor designed to control the U.S. Army’s future combat vehicle protection system, the company announced Feb. 16.



Czech aircraft maker boosts Asian presence with Vietnam jet trainer deal-

Securing the first Asian customer for its latest product, Czech aircraft maker Aero Vodochody has signed a contract to sell 12 L-39NG jet trainers to Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence.



State Department approves possible $197M missile sale to Egypt-

The State Department approved a possible $197 million deal Feb. 16 to sell RIM116C Rolling Airframe Missiles Block 2 tactical missiles to Egypt.





Defense

Navy helicopter crews may be getting a new armored survival vest-

The Navy is shopping for a new armored vest for helicopter pilots and crew members — and is asking manufacturers to submit their best design proposals.



Special ops still bullish on new armed overwatch plane-

Air Force Special Operations Command plans to conduct flying demonstrations of multiple armed overwatch aircraft this year, paving the way for procurement to start in fiscal 2022, its top general said Feb. 16.









