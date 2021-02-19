Headlines – February 19, 2021

Advertisement

News

They know all about it’: Pentagon report details military reach of supremacist groups-

Brandon Russell had a tattoo of a radiation symbol on his arm when he enlisted in the Florida National Guard in 2016.



Marine Corps disables comments on Twitter post about women training at San Diego recruit depot-

A tweet from the official Marine Corps Twitter account about a historical first for women in the Corps has drawn questions because of a decision to disable reader comments.





Business

RAF supporting Aeralis to continue development of modular jet aircraft-

Aeralis has been awarded a three-year contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to continue development of its modular jet aircraft.



BAE receives $50M order to build 20 more CV90s for Norwegian Army-

BAE Systems announced Thursday that it has received a $50 million order from the Norwegian Army for 20 additional CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, bring its total fleet to 164 vehicles.



KBR to reinforce the U.S. Navy’s counter-unmanned air systems-

KBR has been awarded a $92.6 million contract to perform engineering, integration and sustainment services on counter unmanned air systems (C-UAS) for the Combat Integration & Identification Systems unit within the U.S. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), the company said in a Feb. 16 release.



Navy awards Collins Aerospace $64 Million contract for warship sonar domes-

The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana, has awarded Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies, a seven-year, $64 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide sonar domes for surface combat ships for the U.S. Navy and allied forces, the company said in a Feb. 16 release.



Astronics awarded Boeing contracts to support Navy’s MQ-25 unmanned tanker-

Astronics Corp. has been awarded contracts by Boeing to supply CorePower aircraft power distribution units and custom-engineered exterior lighting for the MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueling program, Astronics said in a Feb. 17 release.



Special Forces to build ‘influence artillery’ for online campaigns-

To stay ahead of rapidly moving threats in the information space, 1st Special Forces Command is building an Information Warfare Center that will specialize in “influence artillery rounds.”



Space lasers will revolutionize military communications, if they work-

The Pentagon has ambitious plans to launch hundreds of communications satellites in the years ahead. But getting them to talk to one another isn’t easy.





Defense

Lloyd Austin mum on Afghanistan withdrawal plan as NATO adds troops in Iraq-

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was silent Thursday on whether the Biden administration will commit to a full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan ahead of a fast-approaching May deadline.



Biden pledged new missile defenses, his Pentagon may be about to deliver-

The Pentagon plans to take a big step in its long and costly effort to build a new missile defense system, the Next Generation Interceptor program, in coming weeks.



Roles, missions scrub needed for all domain ops-

The Air Force Chief of Staff is calling on the Pentagon leadership to launch a targeted roles and missions review of the key functional areas of future All Domain Operations detailed in the impending Joint Warfighting Concept.



U.S. Air Force inducts Wolverine light attack aircraft into service-

The U.S. Air Force has received into service its first Textron AT-6E Wolverine light attack aircraft, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center announced Feb. 17.





Veterans

VA suspends debt collections through September 2021-

Veterans Affairs officials will extend their suspension of debt collection on benefits overpayments and medical co-pays through September, officials announced on Feb. 18.









