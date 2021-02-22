Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $2,994,237,224 cost-plus-incentive fee contract for the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling Complex Overhaul. This effort refuels, overhauls and modernizes USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) to support the second half of its 50-year service life. Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division is the original building yard contractor for all ships of the CVN 68 class. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., (94 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (6 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,048,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured. Only one responsible source, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding Division, has the knowledge, experience and facilities required to accomplish this effort in support of the refueling and overhaul of CVN 74 without an unacceptable disruption of Navy-wide overhaul and repair schedule. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-2106).



Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $74,238,334 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee contract. This contract provides 23.4 APY-10 radar system production kits and related support for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (72 percent); Andover, Mass., (7 percent); Dallas, Texas (6 percent); Torrance, Calif., (5 percent); Woodland Park, N.J., (4 percent); Black Mountain, N.C., (2 percent); Etobicoke, Ontario (2 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (1 percent); and Simsbury, Conn., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,538,719; and FMS funds in the amount of $46,699,615 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0004).



Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the total cumulative value of $13,208,18 for the Next Generation Air Dominance Enablers technology development. This contract provides for the development of advanced fan aerodynamics to provide an ultra-high specific flow fan. This will be performed through the design of a number of fan configurations to optimize the aerodynamics providing increased mass flow through the fan while maintaining or improving the efficiency and operability. These configurations will be tested in a scale model facility to validate the designs. Ultimately, this technology will enable increased thrust production in the same size engine. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (77 percent); South Bend, Ind., (16 percent); and Windsor Locks, Conn., (7 percent), with an expected completion date of Feb. 21, 2024. This is a three-year contract with a one-year option period, which, if exercised, will run concurrently with the base period. The base period is $12,518,610 and option period is $689,571. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,212,016 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-19-S-B001, “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-21-C-1003).



Metro Machine Corp., Bremerton, Wash., is awarded a $13,150,635 cost-plus-incentive fee/cost-plus-award fee undefinitized delivery order (N4523A-21-F-0303) against base contract award N00024-19-D-4310 at a not-to-exceed value of $13,150,635 for aircraft carrier ship repair. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Wash., and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,150,635 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The base contract award for this undefinitized contract action delivery order was competitively procured via the FedBizOpps.gov website with three offers received. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $10,000,000 cost-plus incentive-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded delivery order N00024-19-F-6201 under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for the design, prototyping and qualification testing for the TI-20/TI-22 AN/BLQ-10. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, testing and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded an $8,680,459 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00421-21-F-0005) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00421-19-G-0001. This order provides engineering services and engine system improvement support for the T408 engine component improvement program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount $1,750,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and research activities. This contract provides for engineering and research activities related to the degradation of systems and materials due to operational use, often referred to as aging, initiated by external customers, or by Center for Aircraft Structural Life Extension (CAStLE) itself. In general, the research and engineering activities performed by CAStLE cover a variety of work that follows aircraft and other systems through their life-cycle from “cradle to grave.” CAStLE efforts span a wide range of topics related to the aging of systems, including basic design, development and characterization of materials; and design, analysis, development and qualification of structural systems. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas; and at the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Academy, Colo., and is expected to be completed March 29, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated to meet the minimum quantity of at least $200,000 at the time of award for the first task order. The 10th Contracting Squadron, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA7000-21-D-0002).





Defense Logistics Agency

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Van Nuys, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $10,567,301 firm-fixed-price, one-time buy contract for a radio frequency amplifier, divider/combiner and isolator. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 14-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with an April 15, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Egyptian Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Land and Maritime, Mechanicsburg, Penn., (SPRMM1-21-F-TW00).





U.S. Army

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $25,481,004 modification (P00023) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0188 to incorporate the Abrams Platform Embedded Training System Gate-To-Live-Fire capabilities and fault insertion language into the current Abrams System Enhancement Package Version 4 program, as well as additional cyber security capabilities and replacement of the Loader’s Portable Multifunction Display with the Mounted Family of Computing Systems tablet. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $25,481,004 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

L3 Technologies Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, has been awarded a $9,966,197 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Resilient Networked Distributed Mosaic Communications (RN DMC) program, Phase One. This contract provides for the research, development and demonstration of distributed coherent communications with an emphasis on developing a bi-directional mosaic element system that works with current tactical radios operational waveforms. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (81 percent); Tempe, Ariz., (10 percent); Boston, Mass., (7 percent); and Rochester, N.Y., (2 percent), with an estimated completion date of August 2022. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $678,000; and fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $3,947,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement, HR0011-20-S-0049. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.



*Small business









