U.S. Navy

AMP United LLC,* Dover, N.H., (N55236-21-D-0020); Cabrillo Enterprises Inc.,* doing business as RW Little, San Diego, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0021); Prime Time Coatings Inc.,* National City, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0022); South Bay Sand Blasting and Tank Cleaning Inc.,* National City, Calif., (N55236-21-D-0023); and Surface Technologies Corp.,* Atlantic Beach, Fla., (N55236-21-D-0024), are awarded a combined maximum dollar value of $45,927,252, for a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a five-year ordering period for the procurement of labor, services, equipment and materials for the removal of existing and installation of new non-skid deck covering systems onboard U.S. government waterborne vessels within a 50-mile radius of San Diego, California. These five companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $50,000 ($10,000 for minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated under each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by April, 2026. These contracts were competitively procured through full and open competition and solicited through the beta.SAM.gov website, with five offers received in response to this solicitation. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Md., is awarded a $34,381,542 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-6322 for engineering and technical support for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System Unmanned Surface Vehicle program. The Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) will allow the Littoral Combat Ship to perform its mine countermeasure sweep mission. UISS will target acoustic, magnetic and magnetic/acoustic combination mine types. The UISS program will satisfy the Navy’s need for a rapid, wide-area coverage mine clearance capability, required to neutralize magnetic/acoustic influence mines. UISS seeks to provide a high area coverage rate in a small, lightweight package with minimal impact on the host platform. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., (70 percent); and Slidell, La., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,039,180 (97 percent); and research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $772,730 (3 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., is awarded a $33,115,147 task order with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing to provide engineering, technical and programmatic support for networking, communications and computer systems and associated certification and information assurance for current operations, planned upgrades and future capabilities. This one-year contract includes four, one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $189,986,894. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (85 percent); and outside the continental U.S. (15 percent). The period of performance of the base award is from Feb. 24, 2021, through Feb. 23, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Feb. 23, 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); and other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $779,617, will be obligated at the time and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal (N66001-20-R-3502) published on the Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation contract portal. Three offers were received and one was selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-21-F-3501).

Computational Physics Inc.,* Springfield, Va., is awarded a $17,426,549 single-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for technical and analytical support in the disciplines of physics, astronomy, astrophysics, aerospace, instrumentation and electrical engineering and information technology/computer sciences in support of the U.S. Naval Observatory. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with a six-month ordering period option, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $19,243,394. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by February 2026; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by August 2026. All work will be performed in Washington, D.C. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $121,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted on Navy Electronic Commerce Online and beta.SAM.gov as a 100% small business set-aside, with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-Z023).

Innovative Material Processes LLC, Rapid City, S.D., is awarded an $11,737,665 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering, technical, administrative and programmatic management support for total life cycle management of the various aircrew escape systems managed under the Joint Program Office for Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Device tri-service charter. Work will be performed in Rapid City, S.D., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2021 Navy working capital funding of $500 will be obligated on the first task order at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only a limited number of responsible sources will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0012).





U.S. Army

Continental Heavy Civil Corp., Miami, Fla., was awarded a $37,348,064 firm-fixed-price contract for beach renourishment in Broward County, Fla. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Dania Beach, Florida, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance (defense-wide funds); and 2021 non-federal funds in the amount of $37,348,064, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla, is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0007).

BreakPoint Labs LLC, Herndon, Va., was awarded an $8,328,841 firm-fixed-price contract for risk assessment and security engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Miss., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 23, 2022. Fiscal 2010 revolving funds in the amount of $8,328,841 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912HZ-20-F-0007).

*Small business

**Mandatory source









