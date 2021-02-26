Advertisement

Defense Logistics Agency

Knox County Association for Retarded Citizens,** Vincennes, Ind., has been awarded a maximum $11,895,468 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for undershirts. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Feb. 24, 2022, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-21-D-N140).



Aero International LLC,** Alexandria, Va., has been awarded a maximum $8,034,163 firm-fixed-price, fixed-quantity contract for E-3 power static inverters. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.301-1. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and California, with a July 15, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Okla., (SPRTA1-21-C-0001).





U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $31,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-4316 for supplemental overhaul, modernization, repair and maintenance work for the refueling complex overhaul of the USS George Washington (CVN 73). Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $31,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Sterling, Va., is awarded a $28,954,179 non-commercial, cost-plus-award-fee contract for operation and maintenance services for the relocatable over-the-horizon radar system in support of the Forces Surveillance Support Center, Chesapeake, Virginia. This contract includes a one-year base and four one-year option periods, which if all exercised, will bring the contract value to $146,255,516. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., (48 percent); Freer, Texas (10 percent); Premont, Texas (10 percent); New Kent, Va., (9 percent); Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico (9 percent); Vieques, Puerto Rico (9 percent); Dallas, Texas (3 percent); and Fairfax, Va., (2 percent). Work will begin May 2021 and is expected to be completed by April 2022; if all options are exercised, work will be completed in April 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,477,090 will be incrementally funded under the contract’s base period at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 15. The solicitation was posted on Navy Electronic Commerce Online and the beta.SAM.gov website with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-21-C-Z028).



J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $28,164,077 cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides ship, air and combat integration and identification engineering services in support of the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, Maryland. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (80 percent); and Saint Inigoes, Md., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0016).



L3Harris Technologies Inc., Palm Bay, Fla., is awarded an $18,480,237 modification to exercise priced options to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00039-14-C-0041 issued by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $18,480,237; the new total value is $79,446,404. This modification provides for the exercise of firm-fixed-price options for Commercial Broadband Satellite Program Unit Level Variant (ULV) hardware production units. ULV provides terminal-to-shore, space and terrestrial connectivity to significantly increase throughput for commercial satellite communications and provide redundancy for military satellite communications. Work will be performed at Palm Bay, Fla., and is expected to be completed by August 2021. Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion funds (Navy) (36 percent); and other procurement, funds (Navy) (64 percent), in the amount of $18,480,237 will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Archbald, Penn., is awarded a $14,908,784 firm-fixed-priced modification (P00014) to previously awarded contract N00019-17-C-0022. This modification exercises an option to provide 4,002 BDU-59B/B laser guided training rounds. Work will be performed in Archbald, Penn., (45 percent); Marlton, N.J., (10 percent); Vaudreuil-Dorion, Canada (6.5 percent); Rochester, N.Y., (5.5 percent); Westford, Mass., (3 percent); Plainville, Conn., (2.75 percent); Joplin, Mo., (2.75 percent); Hauppauge, N.Y., (1.5 percent); Quakertown, Penn., (1.5 percent); San Jose, Calif., (1.5 percent); Laconia, N.H., (1.5 percent); Dunedin, Fla., (1 percent); Clifton, N.J., (1 percent); Londonderry, N.H., (1 percent); Canton, Penn., (1 percent); Honesdale, Penn., (1 percent); Mount Laurel, N.J., (1 percent); Medford, N.J., (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (11.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy/Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $14,908,784 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., is awarded a $10,730,396 modification (P00031) to previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00421-17-C-0043. This modification exercises an option to provide services for planning and execution of test efforts for various aircraft and weapons components through Milestone C decision. These services include engineering, design, integration, test and evaluation for developmental and operational test and evaluation efforts associated with modifications to existing commercial-off-the-shelf and non-developmental items in support of the Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation Division for Naval Test Wing Atlantic Command. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $474,743; and fiscal 2020 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,022,000, will be obligated at time of award, $474,743 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded an $8,333,168 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-5116 to exercise an option for Aegis Combat System Engineering Agent efforts for the design, development, integration, test and delivery of Advanced Capability Build 20. Under this contract, the Aegis Combat System Engineering Agent (CSEA) develops, integrates, tests and delivers computer program baseline Advanced Capability Builds (ACBs) and supports Technology Insertions – a replacement and/or upgrade of combat system computing hardware and associated middleware/firmware. The Aegis CSEA also develops engineering products to support ship integration, supports developmental test/operational test events, develops training and logistics products and provides field technical support for designated Aegis baselines. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,840,335 (70 percent); 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,977,268 (24 percent); and 2021 other procurement (Navy) in the amount of $515,565 (6 percent), will be obligated at time of award and no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Co., Simsbury, Conn., was awarded a $47,621,124 firm-fixed-price contract for the production, testing, packaging and delivery of M19, M21 and M23 blasting cap assemblies. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 24, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0013).



Olin Winchester LLC, Oxford, Miss., was awarded a $37,141,981 firm-fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract for 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oxford, Miss., with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2026. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $37,141,981 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-21-C-0016).



CAS Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $24,137,540 modification (000120) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0018 for technical engineering services in support of the Lower Tier Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2021 missile procurement (Army) funds; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds; and fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Bahrain, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden and United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $24,137,540, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



AITC-Five Domains JV LLC, Winter Springs, Fla., was awarded a $16,024,942 firm-fixed-price contract for train, advise, assist and mentor services for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transformation program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of May 1, 2024. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) funds in the amount of $16,024,942 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-21-C-0011).



Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $13,911,950 modification (P00013) to contract W58RGZ-20-C-0024 to support the continued system operation and sustainment services, and test and training services, in support of the Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability program. Work will be performed in Reston, Va.; Bridgewater, Va.; and Huntsville, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $13,911,950 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $10,000,000 modification (P00037) to contract W52P1J-18-C-0002 for Class V munitions supply support for all ammunition stocks accounted for by 1st Sustainment Command. Work will be performed in Kuwait City, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

L-3 Technologies, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a $17,107,720 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to contract FA8620-19-F-4836 for additional ground systems development effort. This modification provides for additional labor and material required to develop and install aircraft ground systems in multiple operating locations. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2023. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $28,572,727. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source









