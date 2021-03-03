Headlines – March 3, 2021

Advertisement

News

Military leaders are prepared to defend Pentagon response to Capitol riot at Senate hearing-

The Pentagon is ready to defend itself if necessary at a Senate hearing March 3 against accusations it delayed or hindered the deployment of the National Guard on Jan. 6, a senior defense official said, as two competing narratives emerge about the response to US Capitol riot.



Pentagon pushes to partake in EU military mobility planning-

U.S. defense officials want to be admitted to an internal European Union project aimed at easing the flow of military forces across the continent.





Business

Australia makes another order for Boeing’s Loyal Wingman drones after a successful first flight-

The Royal Australian Air Force on March 2 signed a $115 million contract to buy three more autonomous “Loyal Wingman” drones from Boeing, raising its total order to six aircraft just days after the first system made its inaugural flight.



BAE wins Air Force electronic warfare contract-

BAE Systems secured a $58 million contract to begin low-rate initial production of an electronic warfare system for F-15s to protect pilots from advanced threats coming over the electromagnetic spectrum, the company announced March 2.



South Korea confirms first KF-X prototype to be rolled out in April-

South Korea’s Defence Acquisition Programme Administration (DAPA) announced on March 1 that assembly of the first prototype of the Korean Fighter eXperimental (KF-X) fighter aircraft is almost complete, with manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) set to formally roll out the platform in April.





Defense

Marines downgrade Russia threat to focus on China-

The Marine Corps commandant has for the first time put Russia alongside Iran, North Korea, and extremist groups as areas that will “continue to pose threats,” while elevating China to the undisputed top of threats facing U.S. policy makers.

Commissioners tasked with scrubbing Confederate base names sworn-in at first meeting-

Members of a congressionally mandated commission tasked with planning how to rename Confederate-named military bases were sworn-in March 2 at the group’s first meeting, the Army said.



NASA, Navy test diving technology that could be used on the moon-

The Navy teamed up with NASA astronauts and engineers last week to test a technology that allows divers to work more efficiently underwater and could be used the next time astronauts return to the moon.





Veterans

VA leaders will take part in DOD’s sexual misconduct review commission-

Veterans Affairs leaders will play a key role in the Defense Department’s sweeping review of sexual misconduct cases and prevention policies in an effort to ensure both federal agencies are providing the best care possible for everyone, officials announced this week.









