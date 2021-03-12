Headlines – March 12, 2021

Advertisement

News

China protests after U.S. Navy’s latest transit through Taiwan Strait-

The U.S. Navy has sent a warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, prompting an angry protest from Beijing.



Even Trump’s defense secretary during the Capitol riot blames him for inciting it-

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller told VICE on Showtime he believes Trump’s speech caused the violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.





Business

France’s Arquus unveils Scarabée, a hybrid armored vehicle that moves like a crab-

French manufacturer Arquus said its Scarabée armored vehicle has left the development stage and is ready for the global market.



Raytheon wins $178 million contract to support Air Force intel-sharing system-

The U.S. Air Force selected Raytheon Technologies to transition the service’s primary intelligence-sharing system, awarding the company $178 million.



UAE, Israeli firms to collaborate on counter-drone system-

Emirati defense conglomerate Edge plans to develop counter-drone systems with Israel Aerospace Industries, marking the first defense collaboration of its kind between the two countries.





Defense

Senior leaders dunk on Tucker Carlson’s misogynistic comments about maternity flight suits-

It all started because the Air Force was looking for a few women to wear test its new maternity flight suit.



Flight hours plunged during COVID, but aircraft mishap rates ticked up-

The Air Force saw the fewest of the three most serious classes of mishaps involving manned aircraft in at least a decade in fiscal 2020.



U.S. Air Force has its first F-15EX-

The U.S. Air Force on March. 10 took delivery of the first F-15EX from Boeing and will soon begin testing the new jet, the service said March 11.



Army continues to honor Confederate unit histories, even as base names draw scrutiny-

It was early September 1864 when Confederate raider John Hunt Morgan, with a reputation among Southerners as a swashbuckling gentleman, was surrounded by federal soldiers outside a Tennessee mansion.



Pentagon mulling aircraft carrier reduction as part of FY 2022 budget review-

The Pentagon is again considering a reduction in aircraft carrier force structure as part of the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022 budget submission to Congress, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.









