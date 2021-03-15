Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $558,841,361 fixed-price-incentive and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00007) to exercise options under previously awarded contract N00030-20-C-0100 for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Magna, Utah (30.8 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (13 percent); Denver, Colo., (9.9 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (8.3 percent); Titusville, Fla., (6.3 percent); Camden, Ark., (4.3 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (4.1 percent); Kingsport, Tenn., (3.8 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (2.6 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (2.4 percent); Rockford, Ill., (2.1 percent); Biddeford, Maine (1.5 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (1.4 percent); Inglewood, Calif., (1.4 percent); Lancaster, Penn., (1.1 percent); Elma, N.Y., (1 percent); and other various locations (less than 1 percent each, 6 percent total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $477,091,291; United Kingdom funds in the amount of $73,747,000; and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $8,003,070 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Continental Maritime of San Diego LLC, San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $32,520,591 firm-fixed-price contract for a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS Somerset (LPD-25) to execute fiscal 2021 selected restricted availability. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $38,430,515. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,159,435 (97 perceent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,361,156 (7 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received in response to solicitation N00024-21-R-4456. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4456).



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $31,950,403 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5432 to exercise options for encanistered missiles, fire control suite and launching mechanism for the Over-the-Horizon weapon system. Work will be performed in Kongsberg, Norway (75 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (15 percent); Schrobenhausen, Germany (4 percent); Raufoss, Norway (3 percent); McKinney, Texas (2 percent); and Louisville, Kentucky (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $28,074,331 (88 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,322,864 (7 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,161,432 (3 percenet); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $191,776 (1 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $25,624,720 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-21-F-0008) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This order provides flight test support for the V-22 aircraft in support of the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (68 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (17 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (11 percent); and Hurlburt Field, Fla., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,798,744; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,566,405; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,294,642; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,194,929; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,770,000 will be obligated at time of award,and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $9,231,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-5410 to exercise an option and provide funding for engineering and technical services in support of Standard Missile (SM-2/6). Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (85 percent); Australia (4 percent); Japan (3 percent); South Korea (2 percent); Spain (2 percent); Taiwan (2 percent); Netherlands (1 percent); and Germany (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,374,000 (58 percent); fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 (27 percent); and Foreign Military Sales funds (governments of Denmark, Germany, Japan, and Korea) in the amount of $1,357,000 (15 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

AMTEC Corp.,* Janesville, Wisc., was awarded a $92,904,958 modification (PZ0027) to contract W52P1J-17-C-0051 for 40 mm grenade systems, and M385A1 and M918 projectiles. Work will be performed in Janesville, Wisc., Antigo, Wisc., and Clear Lake, S.D., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2019 procurement (defense-wide) funds; and 2019, 2020 and 2021 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $92,904,958 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Aura Technologies LLC,* Raleigh, N.C., was awarded a $49,997,256 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to design, develop, test and field artificial intelligence for tactical power, operations and advanced manufacturing technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 11, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911NF-21-D-0002).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

SEAKR Engineering Inc.,* Centennial, Colo., has been awarded a $60,487,495 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Blackjack Pit Boss Phase Two and Phase Three program. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colo., with an estimated completion date of March 2022. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $8,063,914 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original broad agency announcement HR0011-19-S-0012. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-21-C-0054).





U.S. Air Force

Assured Information Security Inc.,* Rome, New York, has been awarded a $49,904,181 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for Dauntless Cyber Platform/Prototype. This effort is for research, development, integration, testing, evaluation and transition of new and emergent technologies that improve mission coordination, advance the capabilities of cyberspace operations in an array of environments, and better equip the warfighter. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be completed March 11, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-21-C-1501).



Rolls-Royce Deutschland Ltd. and Co. KG, Blankenfelde-Mahlow, Germany, has been awarded a $47,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture, test, certification and delivery of up to four Rolls-Royce BR710 A2-20 Turbofan engines to include transportation stands, storage covers and harnesses. Work will be performed in Blankenfelde-Mahlow, Germany, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $38,756,334 are being obligated with the initial task order FA8726-21-F-0043 at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8726-21-D-0004).



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $17,918,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00011) to contract FA8675-20-C-0033 for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile program. This modification provides for a life of type procurement of known obsolete components in support of production and sustainment through the program of record and recertification of a new Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory (SDRAM) device on the central processing unit (CPU) circuit card assembly. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed July 31, 2022. This contract involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Australia, Japan, Poland, Qatar, Spain, Kuwait, Slovakia, Denmark, United Kingdom, Norway and Netherlands. Air Force fiscal 2019 missile procurement funds in the amount of $105,284; Air Force fiscal 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $8,129,895; Navy fiscal 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $4,933,174; and FMS funds in the amount of $4,749,647 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









