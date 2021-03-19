Advertisement

U.S. Army

Chugach Technical Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $94,213,802 firm-fixed-price contract for support services for the Project Manager for Towed Artillery Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-D-0015).





U.S. Navy

Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded an $182,176,913 modification (P00039) to previously awarded, fixed-price incentive (firm target), cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0015 for the production and delivery of two CV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Air Force. Additionally, this modification provides for post-production repairs in support of the MV-22B Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization Program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); Ridley Park, Penn., (15 percent); Amarillo, Texas (13 percent); Red Oak, Texas (3 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (3 percent); Park City, Utah (2 percent); McKinney, Texas (1 percent); Endicott, N.Y., (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (28 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $168,676,913; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,500,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $93,186,001 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5601 to exercise options for sustainment of the Littoral Combat Ship Component-Based Total Ship System – 21st Century program and associated combat system elements. Work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., (84 percent); Camden, N.J., (5 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (5 percent); Deer Creek, Colo., (2 percent); Manassas, Va., (1 percent); Orlando, Fla., (1 percent); and various other locations under 1 percent (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,150,181 (61 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,145,335 (38 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $75,054 (1 percent), will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $3,145,335 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $68,308,450 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the procurement of guidance section (GS) and control section repair, GS refurbishment and GS subassembly repair for the Navy, Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed in May 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-21-D-0050).



Foster-Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Mass., is awarded an $11,317,829 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for production, engineering support and post production support of the MK 2 Man Transportable Robotic System series systems and Talon systems. The services under this contract cover the production of systems, depot level repair parts, initial spares kits, consumables, repair parts and approved accessories. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $54,884,091. This contract includes purchases for the Commonwealth of Australia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The location of the work will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by March 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2026. FMS Australia funding in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award under the first delivery order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) as there is only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-21-D-0019).



DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Penn., is awarded an $8,645,760 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5395 to exercise options for production of the AN/SPQ-9B radar systems and associated equipment. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,645,760 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

