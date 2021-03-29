Advertisement

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $2,765,714,054 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead rocket pods, GMLRS Unitary Warhead rocket pods, Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice rocket pods, cybersecurity services, integrated product support and other services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-D-0003).



Integration Innovation Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $150,722,193 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development of a prototype capability employing unmanned aerial systems with novel sensors to meet hypersonic flight-test needs. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and Victorville, Calif., with an estimated completion date of March 25, 2026. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $5,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and jCritical Technologies Office, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W50RAJ-2-19-0002).



SGS LLC,* Yukon, Okla., was awarded a $44,926,988 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an information system facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 23, 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $44,926,988 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-21-C-0005).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $21,828,868 modification (PZ0208) to contract W31P4Q-08-C-0418 to refresh services and to extend the period of performance for development of the Integrated Battle Command System. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $21,828,868 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Apopka, Fla., was awarded a $13,369,163 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to repair and upgrade services for the Eyesafe Laser Rangefinder. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Apopka, Fla., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds in the amount of $13,369,163 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-D-0027).



Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $13,194,163 modification (P00033) to contract W91QVN-19-F-0631 to provide personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision and other items for the Korea Battle Simulation Center. Work will be performed at Camp Humphreys, Korea, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $6,574,581 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 411th Contracting Support Brigade, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $518,443,821 firm-fixed-price, incentive contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 34, with priced options for Lots 35 and 36. This basic contract award provides for the production of the Lot 34 AMRAAMs, Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), guidance sections, AMRAAM Telemetry System (ATS), initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2023. This contract involves unclassified Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, Japan, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, South Korea, and Qatar. Fiscal 2019 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $5,348,048; fiscal 2020 Air Force missile procurement funds in the amount of $108,158,773; fiscal 2019 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $26,003,961; fiscal 2020 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $77,192,047; fiscal 2021 Navy weapons procurement funds in the amount of $3,804,680; fiscal 2020 Air Force research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $5,306,972; fiscal 2021 Air Force RDT&E funds in the amount of $3,877,865; fiscal 2020 Navy RDT&E funds in the amount of $2,216,700; fiscal 2021 Navy RDT&E funds in the amount of $2,043,378; fiscal 2021 Air Force operation and maintenance (O&M) funds in the amount of $378,993; fiscal 2021 Army O&M funds in the amount of $497,466; and FMS funds in the amount of $283,614,938 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8675-21-C-0034).



Armtec Countermeasures Co., Coachella, Calif., has been awarded a $250,000,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the MJU-75/B countermeasure flare. This contract provides a magnesium Teflon Viton countermeasure flare, which is utilized on rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft such as C-130, C-17, F-16 to protect against infrared missiles. Work will be performed in Camden, Ark., and is expected to be completed March 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 ammunition procurement funds in the amount of $3,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-21-D-0004).



Kilgore Flares Co., Toone, Tenn., has been awarded a $250,000,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the MJU-75/B Countermeasure Flare. This contract provides a magnesium Teflon Viton countermeasure flare, which is utilized on rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft such as C-130, C-17, F-16 to protect against infrared missiles. Work will be performed in Toone, Tenn., and is expected to be completed March 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 ammunition procurement funds in the amount of $3,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-21-D-0005).



L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $9,043,264 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the National Space Test and Training Range (NSTTR) under the Combat Mission Systems Support contract FA8819-19-C-0002. NSTTR will create the data operations and supporting infrastructure for on-orbit test and evaluation operations. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be completed March 22, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, N.Y., has been awarded an $8,429,948 cost-plus-fixed-fee integration contract for the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar Rapid Prototyping Program. This contract provides for the development of an interface to the U.S. Air Force Control and Reporting Center’s AN/TYQ-23A. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by March 23, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. This contract also includes options for production and fielding of 35 radars. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0022).





U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $98,900,000 modification (P00013) to a previously awarded, fixed-priced incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001919C0008). This modification increases the scope and provides for one additional low rate initial production Lot Five MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (24.6 percent); Red Oak, Texas (15 percent; Baltimore, Md., (10.9 percent); Palmdale, Calif., (10.8 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (6.8 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va., (5.8 percent); Indianapolis, Ind., (5.3 percent); Moss Point, Miss., (4.2 percent); San Clemente, Calif., (1.7 percent); New Town, N.D., (1.2 percent); Waco, Texas (1.2 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (11.9 percent); and various locations outside the continental United States. (0.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,800,895; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,069,000; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,030,105 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $8,030,105 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $35,951,113 modification (P00062) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001912C0070). This modification increases the scope for the Network Interface Unit Gen II scope in support of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); and an undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. FMS funds in the amount of $35,951,113 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $26,793,697 modification (P00061) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001912C0070). This modification increases scope to provide support for the engineering tools, data, and related training for the sustainment of the flight test instrumentation air system for one of the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, as well as additional FMS customer unique requirements. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90 percent); and an undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. FMS funds in the amount of $26,793,697 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $13,699,128 modification (P00060) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001912C0070). This modification adds scope in support of sustainment efforts for flight test instrumentation air systems to include customer unique requirements for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (90 percent); and an undisclosed location outside the continental U.S. (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. FMS funds in the amount of $13,699,128 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



Insitu Inc., Bingen, Wash., is awarded a $12,331,457 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support services to include engineering, testing, prototyping, software modeling and simulation, integration, installation, analysis, sustainment, program management, training, cybersecurity, and other technical services in support of MQ-27A, MQ-27B and RQ-21 unmanned air vehicles for the Naval Special Warfare forces. Work will be performed in Bingen, Wash., and is expected to be completed in March 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042121D0020).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $11,045,981 modification (P00002) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0410) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification provides support to connect classified networks, create cloud based virtual test capability, and transition workloads from Lockheed Martin to U.S. government depots in support of depot stand up. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,522,990; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,522,991 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Special Operations Command

Collaboration.Ai LLC, Minneapolis, Minn., was awarded a $10,000,000 maximum indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92408-21-D-0002) with firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursable contract line items to facilitate AFWERX Challenges using its Augmented Human/Community Performance Platform to conduct market research for the High Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing aircraft concept. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $250,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The facilitation will primarily be conducted virtually and is expected to be completed by March 2024. This is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract award. Competition for SIBR Phase I and Phase II awards satisfied competition requirements. U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









