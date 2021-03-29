Headlines – March 29, 2021

Advertisement

News

Pentagon: Suez Canal stoppage may impact transit of military vessels-

Pentagon officials confirmed March 28 that the ongoing stoppage of traffic caused by a grounded container ship in the Suez Canal would affect the movement of U.S. military vessels, but stressed that the Defense Department had alternative means of supporting operations in the area.



China’s growing firepower casts doubt on whether U.S. could defend Taiwan-

In war games, China often wins, and U.S. warships and aircraft are kept at bay.



Biden looks to contain China—but where’s the Asian NATO?-

The United States needs a game plan for a continent that’s home to two-thirds of the world’s population and its biggest rival.





Business

Pentagon tech office asks industry for ‘leap-ahead capabilities’-

The Pentagon’s Rapid Reaction Technology Office wants industry to pitch “highly innovative” technologies that could benefit war fighters in future wars.



Defense contractor pleads guilty to sharing classified info with person linked to Hezbollah-

A woman who worked as a contract linguist for the U.S. military in Iraq pleaded guilty March 26 to sharing classified information with a romantic interest linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.



U.S. rotorcraft industry trying to regain footing-

The military rotorcraft industry is rebounding after being clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but more hurdles could be on the horizon, experts say.



Navy orders one additional MQ-4C Triton UAV-

The U.S. Navy has ordered an additional MQ-4C Triton high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.





Defense

F-35B damaged by its own round exploding in first Marine aviation class A mishap this year-

A Marine Corps F-35B flying out of the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., was damaged in early March when one of its rounds exploded while the plane was conducting a gunnery evaluation, according to a report from the Naval Safety Center.



U.S. nuclear weapons are aging fast. With few spare parts, how long can they last?-

When hundreds of land-based nuclear armed ballistic missiles were first lowered into underground cement silos spread across the vast cornfields here in 1970, the weapons were only intended to last a decade before a newer system came in.



Pentagon is investigating whether special operators have committed war crimes, if their commanders have even been checking-

The Pentagon’s Inspector General is investigating U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) and U.S. Special Operations Command’s (SOCOM) handling of potential war-crimes cases within their operational jurisdiction or by their units.



Air Force eyes waivers for civilian-trained pilots, new ROTC programs to fill shortage-

The Air Force is developing a program to exempt civilian pilots from some military training to become officers and fly aircraft for the service more quickly, said Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, the 19th Air Force commander.





Veterans

Sweeping measure would provide care, disability to thousands of vets sickened by burn pits-

A sweeping measure was introduced in the Senate March 26 that could open up health care and disability compensation to a huge swath of veterans made sick by burn pits and other toxic exposures during military service.



Veterans, families may need to get COVID vaccine boosters later this year-

Veterans Affairs officials still have millions of coronavirus vaccine doses they hope to deliver in coming months, but they’re already looking ahead to the possibility of booster shots for vaccinated veterans this fall.









