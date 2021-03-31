Advertisement

U.S. Army

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $292,647,481 modification (P00006) to contract W9124-P1-99-0001 for the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Competitive Demonstration and Risk Reduction Phase 2. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, Owego, N.Y., Wichita, Kansas, Torrance, Calif., Jackson, Mich., Indianapolis, Ind., Cary, N.C., Kirkland, Wash., Garden Grove, Calif., Tallassee, Ala., Grand Rapids, Mich., Lod, Israel; Papendrecht, Netherlands; and Ajax, Canada, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $19,496,334 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $284,393,040 modification (P00006) to contract W912-4P-199-0001 for the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Competitive Demonstration and Risk Reduction Phase 2. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn.; Stratford, Conn.; Owego, N.Y.; Fort Worth, Texas; Jupiter, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; Coatesville, Penn.; and King of Prussia, Penn., with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $19,496,334 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., St. Petersburg, Fla., was awarded a $65,312,044 firm-fixed-price contract to procure 120 mm M1002 new production cartridges and 120 mm M865A1 new production cartridges for the 120 mm Tank Training Ammunition program. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Fla., with an estimated completion date of May 5, 2023. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $65,312,044 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-17-C-0024).



Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $54,483,850 firm-fixed-price contract to procure 120 mm M1002 new production cartridges and 120 mm M865A1 new production cartridges for 120 mm Tank Training Ammunition requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minn., with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $54,483,850 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-17-C-0025).



General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., Marion, Ill. (W15QKN-21-D-0024); and Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minn., (W15QKN-21D-0023), will compete for each order of the $48,600,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for engineering development, manufacturing, design and testing support that is interoperable with 20 mm, 25 mm, 30 mm x 113 mm, 30 mm x 173 mm, and 50 mm weapon systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, N.J., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems-Munition, Carthage, Mo., was awarded a $7,511,937 modification (P00004) to contract W52P1J-18-C-0051 for 155 mm propelling charges. Work will be performed in Carthage, Mo., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 10, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $7,511,937 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $130,019,155 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-20-C-5400 to exercise options for fiscal 2021 for the Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2/2A Guided Missile Round Pack, spare replacement components and recertification. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (66 percent); and the governments of Japan, Turkey and United Arab Emirates (34 percent combined) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany (44 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (35 percent); Rocket Center, W.Va., (9 percent); Dallas, Texas (2 percent); Mason, Ohio (2 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (1 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Andover, Mass., (1 percent); and other U.S. locations (5 percent total, each less than 1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $84,339,000 (65 percent); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $41,874,000 (32 percent); Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,815,763 (1 percent); FMS United Arab Emirates funds in the amount of $1,743,369 (1 percent); and FMS Turkey funds in the amount of $247,023 (1 percent), will be obligated at the time of award. Funding in the amount of $1,815,763 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $71,141,017 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise options for Navy equipment, long-lead material, and spares. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2026. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $38,656,699 (54 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,484,318 (46 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded an undefinitized contract action (UCA) with a not-to-exceed amount of $69,027,459 under contract modification (PH0009) to a previously awarded contract (N00030-19-C-0015). The UCA will be definitized on or about Sept. 1, 2021, as a firm-fixed-price contract line item number. The effort includes production of the launcher subsystem hardware in support of the Columbia and Dreadnought common missile compartment (CMC) program. Work will be performed from March 30, 2021, through September 2026. The prime contractor is located in Sunnyvale, Calif. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., (94 percent); and Cape Canaveral, Fla., (6 percent). Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $249,999; fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,520,195; fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,912,000; and fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funding in the amount of $10,500,000 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively solicited. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., is awarded a $30,015,388 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001920C0054). This modification exercises an option to procure the necessary weapon replaceable assemblies and AN/APR-39D(V)2 support equipment hardware, to include 27 processors, 108 antenna detectors, 82 radar receivers, 27 low band arrays, 16 battery handle assemblies, and 28 circuit card assemblies. Additionally, this order provides non-recurring engineering, technical engineering, management and logistics support services to fabricate, assemble, test, and deliver the AN/APR-39D(V)2 hardware for the Navy, Army, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Ill., (45 percent); Lansdale, Penn., (13 percent); Menlo Park, Calif., (13 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (10 percent); Woburn, Mass., (9 percent); Lewisburg, Tenn., (6 percent); and Longmont, Colo., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,222,324; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $1,794,568; and FMS funds in the amount of $998,496 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, Calif., is awarded a $25,042,079 option to continue the services provided for the original contract, N0003314C3210, by invoking the Federal Acquisition Regulation clause 52.217-8, Option to Extend Services. The extension continues the operation and maintenance of eight government-owned, contractor-operated USNS Watson-class large medium-speed roll-on, roll-off ships. The vessels under this contract are USNS Watson (T-AKR 310); USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311); USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312); USNS Red Cloud (T-AKR 313); USNS Charlton (T-AKR 314); USNS Watkins (T-AKR 315); USNS Pomeroy (T-AKR 316); and USNS Soderman (T-AKR 317). This modification awards a 120-day extension for the period April 1, 2021, through July 29, 2021. The vessels will continue to support the Military Sealift Command’s worldwide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea, worldwide, and is expected to be completed by July 29, 2021. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,042,079 are obligated for fiscal 2021. These funds will not expire at the end of their respective fiscal years. The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Agile Defense Inc.,* Reston, Va., has been awarded a $15,825,698 modification (P00059) to previously awarded task order HR0011-15-F-0002 for unclassified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order from $211,027,983 to $226,853,681. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an expected completion date of July 2021. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $7,324,021 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $15,246,565 modification (P00058) to previously awarded contract HR0011-16-C-0001 for classified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $172,708,013 to $187,954,578. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an expected completion date of July 2021. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $7,691,810 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., has been awarded a $12,954,626 firm-fixed-price contract for the United Kingdom MQ-9 Second Operating Location Alternate Reaper (SOLAR). Production of one MQ-9 Reaper Block 1, Lynx Synthetic Aperture Radar, Embedded Global Positioning System Inertial Navigation System, and United Kingdom specific modifications will be performed stateside and is expected to be completed July 1, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to the government of the United Kingdom. Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8689-21-C-2009).

