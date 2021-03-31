Headlines – March 31, 2021

Advertisement

News

Taliban think they have already won, peace deal or not-

“We have defeated the enemy.” The international community is scrambling to secure peace in Afghanistan, but the Taliban believe they have the upper hand — and are saying as much.



NATO allies intercept six groups of Russian aircraft over Europe-

NATO fighter jets intercepted six different groups of Russian military aircraft March 29, the alliance said.



Polish general joins U.S. Army’s reestablished V Corps-

A Polish general will serve as deputy commander of the U.S. Army’s recently reestablished V Corps headquarters, which oversees forces operating along NATO’s eastern flank, U.S. and Polish officials said.





Business

Turkey detains 26 suspects over defense industry espionage charges-

Turkey’s security and intelligence forces detained 26 people in a March 30 joint operation, charging the suspects with defense industry espionage and of belonging to what the Turkish government claims is a secretive terrorist organization run by self-exiled Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.



Naval Group trumpets its Australian industry focus in submarine deal-

Naval Group is set to become “a Franco-Australian” company, CEO Pierre-Eric Pommellet said in the wake of a contractual commitment to spend at least 60 percent of the contract value for Australia’s 12 new Attack-class submarines in the Commonwealth.



Three companies make a joint run for Germany’s new air-defense program-

German contractors Rheinmetall, Hensoldt and Diehl Defence have teamed up to bid on the country’s envisioned short-range, air-defense program, the companies said on March 30.



Lockheed scores $1.1B contract to build U.S. Army’s guided rocket on heels of extended-range test-

Lockheed Martin scored a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Army to build another 11,000 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets, the company announced March 30.



Naval Group, Chantiers de l’Atlantique team up for France’s new aircraft carrier-

Naval Group and the Chantiers de l’Atlantique have formed the joint venture MO Porte Avions to manage France’s new generation aircraft carrier program.



Saab trials 3D-printed battle damage repair for Gripen-

Saab has trialled battle damage repair of its Gripen combat aircraft using 3D-printed parts, the Swedish manufacturer announced on March 30.



Flight control technology set to dive underwater for submarine mobility-

BAE Systems is taking decades of flight controls expertise underwater on-board the United Kingdom’s next-generation submarine, Dreadnought. This innovative approach involves adapting controls that are usually used in fly-by-wire aircraft and applying them in a marine environment, the company said in a March 29 release.





Defense

Top level nominees still missing at DOD, three months after last announcements-

March 30 marked the three-month anniversary of the last time the Biden administration put forth nominees for the top political jobs at the Pentagon — and there are no signs that new candidates will be announced in the near term.



U.S. Army to begin receiving SMETs for final testing-

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will begin delivering ‘robotic mules’ to the U.S. Army in April for final testing, according to the company’s U.S. director of business development Tim Reese.



Navy’s next-generation air dominance program to mix manned, unmanned systems-

The Navy is eyeing a mix of manned and unmanned platforms as it embarks on its next-generation air dominance program, which will replace some of the service’s aging planes, said a top official March 30.





Veterans

Lawmakers urge Biden to back legislation to locate GWOT Memorial on National Mall-

A group of post-9/11 veterans in Congress is pushing President Joe Biden to back a measure to build the planned Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall.









