Rosamond native in Detroit to administer vaccines

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kody Phillips, a Rosamond, Calif., native and medical technician from the 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, poses during a break at the grand opening of the state-led, federally-supported Ford Field COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center in Detroit, March 23, 2021.

Phillips is part of a group of Airmen assigned to 1st Detachment, 64th Air Expeditionary Group that are assisting with the vaccination efforts. Phillips main responsibility is administering vaccines to the local community members. He is most excited to see his efforts pay off in a way that allows people to be able to visit their families and friends in the near future. On his off time, Phillips plans to work out, find great places to eat, and explore the local area.

Phillips said, “I’ve got a great opportunity to help out the friendly people in this community. It’s a great feeling.” U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.









