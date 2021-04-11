Plane Crazy Saturday set for April 17

Advertisement

April’s Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m., April 17.

Recently, Mojave Air and Space Port Board Members, Chuck Coleman and Diane Barney, exchanged rides and flying fun in their personal aircraft. They will share the thrill & precision of aerobatics in an Extra 300 and the pure joy of low and slow flying in a J-3 Cub!

Coleman is an aerospace engineer, airshow pilot, test pilot, flight instructor, aerobatic instructor, with over 10,000 hours logged. Barney is a local private pilot and aerospace engineer currently working on NASA Armstrong’s X-57 electric airplane.

We will be signing Historic Aircraft forms!

Taxiway Charlie is being repaved and is under construction. Please see the map for aircraft parking! Transient parking will be west of Voyager Restaurant.

No dogs or other animals, except for service animals, are allowed on the flight line, and the flight line is a no smoking area.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Aerotech News and Review, Scaled Composites, Mojave Air and Space Port, The Loop Community Newspaper, Gold Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Comfort Inn and Suites, Mission Bank – Mojave; Thom Lapworth, Civ-Mil Support, Karl’s Hardware, Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, and Voyager Restaurant.









