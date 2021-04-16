Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $31,477,523 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise options for system production and associated components in support of all new-construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (76 percent); Chantilly, Va., (13 percent); Marion, Mass., (7 percent); and Newport, R.I., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,121,349 (76.5 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,356,174 (23.5 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Gibbs & Cox Inc., New York (N64498-21-D-4008); and McKean Defense Group LLC, Philadelphia, Penn., (N64498-21-D-4010), are awarded cumulative value $20,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contracts for services to perform various ship sustainment and maintenance functions for the Materials, Structures, Environmental and Protection Division. The contracts will have a five year ordering period. Work under this contract will be split between the contractor’s facilities in New York, N.Y., (70 percent); and Philadelphia, Penn., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $1,194 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured, via the beta.SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



Tierra Data Inc.,* Escondido, Calif., (N62473-21-D-1812); Merkel & Associates Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (N62473-21-D-1813); Miller Marine Science & Consulting,* Aliso Viejo, Calif., (N62473-21-D-1814); and Applied Marine Sciences, Coastal Resources Management & Nearshore and Wetland Surveys JV,* Livermore, Calif., (N62473-21-D-1815), are awarded a combined $15,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract for environmental services including surveying, mapping, transplanting, and/or monitoring marine habitats, including obtaining permits as required and producing deliverables as requested. No task orders are being issued at this time; each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at time of award. Work will be performed in, but not limited to, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2029. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded an $11,710,660 cost-plus incentive-fee modification to the previously awarded delivery order N00024-19-F-6201 under indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for the design, prototyping, and qualification testing of submarine electronic warfare equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by February 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,710,660; and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Weapons System Division, Northridge, Calif., is awarded an $8,312,360 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0013) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for the production and delivery of AN/AAR-47 Missile Warning Set weapons replaceable assemblies to include 182 sensors, 54 computer processors, and 12 Countermeasures Signals Simulator test gun sets for the Air Force and the governments of the Czech Republic, Bahrain, Morocco, India, Spain, Austria and Greece. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., and is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $324,086; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $7,988,274 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., Madison, Wisc., was awarded an $8,909,251 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a flight simulator building. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Madison, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $8,909,251 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Wisc., is the contracting activity (W50S9F-21-C-0001).





U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, Calif., has been awarded a $9,742,911 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for materials research and development. This contract provides for advancement of functional materials and their applications for various high altitude platforms. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., and is expected to be completed July 8, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-C-5408).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a $8,514,889 modification (P00009) for the Phase 2 effort on previously awarded contract HR001119C0019. The contract is for research and development of an advanced networked sensor to detect and identify biological weapons of mass destruction threats in support of the SIGMA+ program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $17,598,617. Work will be performed in Columbus, Ohio, with an expected completion date of September 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,337,197 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

