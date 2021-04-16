NASA SpaceX Crew-2 ‘go’ for April 22 launch

Advertisement

The Flight Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station has concluded, and teams are proceeding toward a planned liftoff at 6:11 a.m., EDT, April 22, from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Participants in the review included representatives from NASA, SpaceX, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the European Space Agency.

Crew-2 mission astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, are scheduled to arrive at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on April 16, for their flight to the International Space Station.

This is the second crew rotation flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first with two international partners.









