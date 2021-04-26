Headlines – April 26, 2021

Advertisement

News

U.S. airstrikes, surveillance in Afghanistan may continue from afar after drawdown-

The U.S. military is mulling how to position its aircraft throughout the Middle East and Asia to continue airstrikes and intelligence-gathering missions in Afghanistan, as American forces prepare to leave key installations like Bagram Air Base behind, the head of U.S. Central Command said last week.



Biden’s move on Afghanistan raises Guantanamo questions-

President Biden’s decision to fully withdraw from Afghanistan is raising questions about what, if any, effect that will have on the future of the Guantanamo Bay detention center.



Navy carrier, Air Force B-52s, Army Rangers to help protect Afghanistan pullout, officials say-

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided to keep an aircraft carrier in the Middle East to help provide protection for American and coalition troops during their planned withdrawal from Afghanistan in coming weeks, his spokesman said April 26.





Business

Turkey’s removal from F-35 program to cause hike in engine price-

The cost of the F-35?s engine is set to increase by 3 percent due to Turkey’s removal from the program in 2019, the head of Pratt & Whitney’s military engines division said April 25.



Why Biden White House lifted arms sales freeze to UAE, Saudi Arabia-

The U.S. is moving forward with its $23.3 billion arms sale to the UAE, as well as with deals to sell modified UH-60M Blackhawk helos and THAAD batteries to Saudi Arabia.





Defense

Army wants robots, sensors to make infantry platoons 10 times better-

In the next decade, the Army hopes to use robotics and other technologies to make a single infantry platoon 10 times more effective on the battlefield than they are today.



Light amphibious warships face survivability questions-

The Department of the Navy is pursuing a new class of light amphibious warships that will be key to future operations in the Indo-Pacific region as the sea services work to counter China, experts say. But the platforms may need more defensive capabilities than some envision.



Entire B-1B bomber fleet grounded over fuel pump filter housing problem-

The Air Force has again pulled its entire B-1B bomber fleet from the skies as it investigates problems with a part of the fuel system.





Veterans

NCAA leader nominated for VA deputy secretary post-

President Joe Biden has tapped the second-ranking official at the National Collegiate Athletic Association to serve as the second-highest official at the Department of Veterans Affairs.



VA testing an implant that could allow paralyzed veterans to walk again-

Five years ago, Marine Lance Cpl. Joshua Burch became the first paralyzed service member to walk to his own promotion ceremony, wearing an exoskeleton that helped him walk and stand to receive his corporal chevrons.









