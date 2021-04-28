Headlines – April 28, 2021

Advertisement

News

U.S. fires warning shots at Iranian fast-attack boats harassing Navy, Coast Guard ships-

The U.S. Navy fired warning shots April 26 at three fast-attack craft of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, which were harassing the coastal patrol boat Firebolt and U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat Baranoff — the latest in a series of such confrontations, the U.S. Navy said.



U.S. troops now ‘commuting to work’ to help Somalia fight al-Shabab-

When President Donald Trump ordered roughly 700 U.S. troops to withdraw from Somalia late last year, it decreased the American footprint there, but not the mission to help that country’s military fight back against al-Shabab, al Qaeda’s largest affiliate.



State Department orders drawdown at Kabul embassy as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan-

The State Department on April 27 ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country.





Business

World spent almost $2 trillion on defense in 2020-

Global spending on militaries rose to $1.981 trillion last year, an increase of 2.6 percent over the previous year’s figure, according to new research by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.



Raytheon’s first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations-

Raytheon Technologies on April 27 reported first-quarter net income of $753 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.



Air Force One supplier GDC Technics files for bankruptcy-

The aerospace company’s bankruptcy comes after aircraft maker Boeing sued over delays on two presidential planes.



South Korea to develop indigenous attack helicopter for RoKMC-

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced April 26 that the country is planning to develop an indigenous attack helicopter to meet a Republic of Korea Marine Corps requirement for 20–24 such rotorcraft.



Leonardo to buy stake in German sensor specialist Hensoldt-

Italy’s Leonardo will buy a 25.1 percent stake in Germany sensor company Hensoldt for 606 million euros ($730 million), the company said.





Defense

Biden’s Pentagon policy chief Colin Kahl confirmed with GOP senators absent-

The Senate on April 27 confirmed Colin Kahl to be the undersecretary of defense for policy in a 49-45 party-line vote.



Biden nominates Frank Kendall as Air Force secretary-

The Biden administration has officially nominated Frank Kendall to serve as secretary of the Air Force and Gina Ortiz Jones for undersecretary of the Air Force.



Next-gen intercontinental ballistic missile interceptor estimated to cost nearly $18 billion-

The Pentagon’s Next-Generation Interceptor that is being competitively developed to replace the current ground-based interceptors within the United States’ homeland intercontinental ballistic missile defense system is estimated to cost nearly $18 billion across the life of the program.



Force is still too small, Army chief says, and Afghanistan withdrawal won’t really help-

Ending the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan won’t be of much use to Army planners sweating the size of the force, as fiscal constraints loom large over the service in the coming years.



Navy chief aiming for 355-ship fleet despite calls for larger force-

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday wants a bigger fleet, but his force level goal falls well short of what some in the Defense Department are aiming for.





Veterans

Navy may recognize Black WWII sailor who towed wounded shipmates through shark-infested waters-

A movement is gaining steam to recognize a heroic Black sailor from World War II, who towed a raftload of wounded shipmates through shark-infested waters after their ship was sunk in 1942.



VA officials see dip in vaccine appointments, urge vets to get doses-

Veterans Affairs officials are renewing their call for all eligible Americans to get a coronavirus vaccine as demand for the inoculations has dropped in recent weeks.









