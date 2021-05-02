Teamwork shines at annual Cal Guard, CAL FIRE training

Advertisement

A California Army National Guard soldier inspects a helicopter bucket connection in preparation for a water dropping operations training flight with CAL FIRE at Allen Helibase near Sutter Creek, Calif., April 24, 2021. The Cal Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft is painted with pink identification numbers to help maintain visibility of the aircraft during wildfires and heavy smoke.











Flight crew members of the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing and CAL FIRE Military Helicopter Manager (MHEM) students and instructors prepare for take off on a HH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft at Allen Helibase near Sutter Creek, Calif., April 24, 2021. MHEM training provides time for CAL FIRE MHEMs to train with a military flight crew during water dropping operations and provide information and fire knowledge to the aircrew to help fight wildfires during California’s fire season.











A California Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft takes off for a helicopter bucket training exercise from Allen Helibase near Sutter Creek, Calif., April 24, 2021. Cal Guard aircraft and flight crews prepare to be activated during California’s fire season and use this training with CAL FIRE military helicopter manager students and instructors to learn to safely and effectively execute water drops to fight wildfires.











California Army National Guard Sgt. Trevor Abbott with the 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, fuels a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft between military helicopter manager (MHEM) training flights at Allen Helibase near Sutter Creek, Calif., April 24, 2021. A joint effort between CAL FIRE and Cal Guard, the annual MHEM training simulates helibase operations for both ground crews and aircrews who work diligently during training exercises as well as future fire situations.











A California Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk aircraft leaves Allen Helibase near Sutter Creek, Calif., April 24, 2021, for a water dropping operations training exercise between Cal Guard and CAL FIRE in preparation for California’s wildfire season. The 129th Rescue Wing’s aircraft is painted with pink identification numbers to help maintain visibility of the aircraft during wildfires and heavy smoke.









