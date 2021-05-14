Advertisement

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Va., is awarded a $52,158,941 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable task order issued under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Research performed under this contract is broad in scope and encompasses a range of disciplines. Support services will include administrative, graphic, logistical, statistical, training, and technical support for research and development activities. Examples of technical support include, but are not limited to, assistance with interrogatories, medical and scientific authoring and editing of research proposals, human use protocols, animal use protocols, and technical and scientific reports; workshop and conference administrative, scientific, and technical support and management; coordination of technical review meetings and the preparation and presentation of point papers, technical reports, and other briefings resulting from these meetings; preparation and support of technical summaries and publications resulting from research activities; support in development of Institutional Review Board protocols for human use research; preparation and support of Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee protocols for animal research; presentation of research findings at scientific meetings and professional conferences; writing, reviewing, editing, and submitting peer-reviewed articles and technical reports. This contract provides research and development support services for the Naval Medical Research Unit – Dayton, Ohio (NAMRU-D). All work will be performed at NAMRU-D and is expected to be completed by May 22, 2026. The base period of performance is awarded with fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT&E) funding in the amount of $2,404,770 obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The balance of the task order will be incrementally funded under four option periods with Navy fiscal 2021 RDT&E; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance; and fiscal 2020 Defense Health Program RDT&E funding. This contract was competitively procured via GSA OASIS with four offers received. The Naval Medical Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (N6264521F0049).



Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., is awarded a $15,788,876 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a one-time mid-life upgrade engineering change proposal for the advanced boresight equipment (ABE) system to modernize and bring 100 fielded domestic and Foreign Military Sales units up to the current commercial off the shelf configuration. Additionally, this contract procures depot repair and upgrade support for the ABE currently installed on AH-1Z, AH-1W and MH-60R combat aircraft, ashore and afloat. Depot repair and upgrade support includes tear down and evaluation of ABE, as well as restoration, modification, and procurement of spare parts in support of ABE component and assembly repairs and upgrades. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., and is expected to be completed in May 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833521D0060).



Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $9,382,374 firm-fixed-price order to support the Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 life, parts, and ESSM Block 1 test equipment supplies. This order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this order to $17,192,323. This order combines purchases for the Navy (64 percent); international consortium nation navies (34 percent); and the government of Japan (2 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (62 percent); and Tucson, Ariz., (38 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,698,167 (50 percent); fiscal 2021 other customer funds international in the amount of $3,217,858 (34 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,282,572 (14 percent); and FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $183,777 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $1,282,572 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This is a sole-source contract action pursuant to an international agreement. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-F-5409).





U.S. Army

Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $15,147,549 modification (0014CD) to contract W31P4Q-09-A-0016 for technical support for a prototype integration facility. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of May 3, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Navy procurement funds; fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $15,147,549 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



QuantiTech Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $14,039,714 modification (000249) to contract W31P4Q-16-A-0010 for programmatic support for the Utility Helicopters Project Manager’s Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of March 22, 2022. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; and 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Australia, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Egypt, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Tunisia) funds in the amount of $14,039,714 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Chenega Reliable Services LLC, San Antonio, Texas, has been a warded a ceiling $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for clinical healthcare services. This contract provides clinical staffing for the 355th Medical Group. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and is expected to be completed May 12, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 15 offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,500 are being obligated at the time of award. The 355th Contracting Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., is the contracting activity (FA4877-21-D-00006).



Tecolote Research Inc., Goleta, Calif., has been awarded a $14,143,057 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement modification (P00002) to task order FA8811-20-F-4001 for acquisition and financial support advisory and assistance services. The modification extends the period of performance of this contract for one year. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif.; Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.,; Cape Canaveral Space Force Space Station, Fla.; and the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., and is expected to be completed May 13, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Space Force procurement funds in the amount of $12,515,584; and fiscal 2021 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $813,737 will be obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $27,914,282, not including unexercised options. Space and Missile Systems Center Launch Enterprise, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

*Small business









