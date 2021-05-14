Reservists, Guardsmen participate in Exercise Nexus Dawn

Advertisement

Reserve Citizen Airmen set up the En-Route Patient Staging System tent during the Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 26, 2021. This mobile, or fixed system, provides 10 patient holding/staging beds, and can support a maximum throughput of 40 patients in a 24-hour period. Nexus Dawn is a readiness exercise designed to test the ability of certain Air Force Reserve units to generate, employ and sustain air operations in a simulated combat environment. Reserve Citizen Airmen from Travis, Beale, March, Calif., and McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., participated in the exercise, along with Air National Guardsmen from Fresno, Calif.















Capt. Michelangelo Dofredo, left, a clinical nurse, and Lt. Col. Alfie Ignacio, chief nurse, both assigned to the 452nd Aeromedical Staging Squadron, triage and treat patients before transport during Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 28, 2021.















Master Sgt. Zeb Pettersborg of the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron assists with an aeromedical evacuation simulation as part of Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., on April 26, 2021.















Reserve Citizen Airmen load simulated patients onto a bus for an aeromedical evacuation during Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 27, 2021.















Senior Airmen Sussy Crowler, a medical technician assigned to the 349th Medical Squadron, left, and Capt. April Telan, a flight nurse with the 446th Aeromedical Squadron, discuss patient care during Exercise Nexus Dawn at March Air Reserve Base, California, April 28, 2021.















Lt. Col. Richard Payne, a 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight commander, reviews exercise plans aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., in preparation for Exercise Nexus Dawn, April 25, 2021.















A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord lands at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., as part of Exercise Nexus Dawn, April 26, 2021.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Reader Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact