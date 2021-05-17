Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

InfoScitex Corp., Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded two shared ceiling $243,050,000 single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for completing research and development. The first contract is the Aerospace Systems Technology Research and Assessment (ASTRA) Aerospace Technology Development and Testing (ATDT) for conducting research, development, and demonstration of transformative aerospace capabilities and multi-domain operations (MDO) modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A). The ATDT contract (FA8650-21-D-2602) is awarded with one initial task order (FA8650-21-F-2603) for control automation research with a price of $16,949,999. The second contract (FA8650-21-D-2606) is for the ASTRA Multi-Domain Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis (MDMSA). The MDMSA contract will focus on MDO MS&A tool development and MDO analysis. The MDMSA contract is awarded with two initial task orders: one task order (FA8650-21-F-2604) for advanced high-speed operations and analysis research with a price of $6,400,000; and one task order (FA8650-21-F-2605) for multi-domain technology simulation-based engineering with a price of $14,771,892. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, for both contracts and both are expected to be completed May 1, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,267,501 will be obligated at the time of award on the first task order. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

REEL COH Inc., Boisbriand, Canada, was awarded a $19,271,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the replacement of the intake and tailrace cranes at Chief Joseph Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Bridgeport, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2024. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $3,700,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-21-C-0008).



BAE Systems Land &Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $15,730,000 modification (P00110) to contract W56HZV-15-C-A001 for spare parts necessary for initial training and fielding for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 1, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds; and European Deterrence Initiative, Defense funds in the amount of $15,730,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Air New Zealand Gas Turbines (ANZGT), Auckland, New Zealand (N64498-21-D-4042); and MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH, Ludwigsfelde, Germany (N64498-21-D-4043), are awarded a combined maximum value of up to $67,590,498 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of repair and overhaul services of the LM2500 power turbine assembly. Work under the ANZGT contract will be completed in Auckland, New Zealand, and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Work under the MTU contract will be completed in Ludwigsfelde, Germany, and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at the time of award. The contracts will have a five year ordering period. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funding in the total amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. These contracts were competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $17,658,636 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0889) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides technical and sustainment support for E-2C/D aircraft common and unique requirements for the Governments of France and Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (59.9 percent); Misawa, Japan (22.6 percent); Dayton, Ohio (4.4 percent); St. Augustine, Florida (4.3 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $16,584,235 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Boeing, Huntington Beach, Calif., is awarded a $16,576,269 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost only modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-18-C-4103 for Option Year Three labor and other direct costs for design agent services in support of the AN/USQ-82(V) Gigabit Ethernet Data Multiplex System (GEDMS). Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, Calif., (70 percent); Bangor, Maine (12 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (9 percent); Arlington, Va., (3 percent); Tukwila, Wash., (3 percent); and Dover, Penn., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $250,000 (2 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $250,000 (2 percent); fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $646,772 (4 percent); Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $719,508 (5 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $900,000 (6 percent); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $925,911 (6 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,031,963 (7 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,231,812 (8 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,338,695 (9 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,383,118 (9 percent); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,204,250 (42%), will be obligated at time of award and $1,338,695 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Systems Engineering Associates Corp.,* Middletown, R.I., is awarded a $14,616,549 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing cost type provisions. This contract is for continued Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III architecture development, software development, software integration and testing and software Capstone demonstration to further develop Payload Control System Technology and Combat Systems Acquisition Prototype Initiative Data Interface software to enable payload integration prototypes. Work will be performed in Newport, R.I., (60 percent); New London, Conn., (19 percent); Middletown, R.I., (17 percent); and San Jose, Calif., (4 percent). The ordering period is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $212,225 will be obligated at time of award on the first task order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a SBIR Phase III contract related to SBIR Topic N95-053 and was not competitively procured on the Beta.SAM.gov website, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5, authorized or required by statute. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-21-D-E100).



Waterman Transport Inc., New York, N.Y., was awarded an $8,363,200 firm-fixed-price contract for the vehicle carrier M/V Green Bay for the transportation of military cargo in support of Defender Pacific 2021. This contract is a 106-day charter with no option periods. While work under a time charter may be accomplished worldwide, work under this contract is expected to be performed on the U.S. West Coast and the Indo-Pacific region, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2021. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $8,363,200 are obligated for fiscal 2021, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and three offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, headquartered in Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220521C4025). (Awarded May 12, 2021)

*Small business









