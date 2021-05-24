Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Insight Public Sector Inc., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $2,560,000,000 single-award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) under the Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative (DoD ESI) in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation System 208.74, DoD Directive 8470.01E, and DoD Executive Agent for Commercial Software Product Management of Core Enterprise Technology Agreements. DoD ESI streamlines software licensing acquisition and provides information technology products that are compliant with DOD technical standards and represent the best value for the DOD. This DOD Enterprise Software Agreement (ESA) will provide commercially available perpetual licenses, software assurance, user-based subscription licenses to include Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, and client access licenses among others. The ESA will be used by DOD and the Coast Guard when authorized under the provisions of 14 U.S. Code (U.S.C.) Section 3 and Section 145; 10 U.S. Code Section 2571; and 31 U.S. Code Section 1535. The ordering period will be for five years from June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2026. This agreement will not obligate funds at the time of award. Funds will be obligated via delivery orders using operations and maintenance funds. Future requirements will be procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3(c)(1). This contract was competitively solicited with two proposals received and one selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-21-A-0082).



Fairbanks Morse LLC, Beloit, Wisc. (N3220521D4105), and MAN Diesel and Turbo LLC, Dubai (N3220521D4106), are awarded a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a shared ceiling of $170,000,000, for supplies and services in support of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) diesel engines aboard the command’s fleet of ships. This award will provide parts and services from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for these diesel engines, and OEM authorized parts and service technicians in order to maintain the diesel engines aboard multiple classes of ships including MSC’s submarine tenders, hospital ships, dry cargo ammunition ships, fleet replenishment oilers, expeditionary mobile bases, expeditionary transfer docks, large, medium speed roll-on/roll-off ships and the Kocak class of roll-on/roll-off container ships. Work will be performed worldwide, with an expected completion date of May 20, 2026. The maximum dollar value across awardees is $170,000,000. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $75,000 (one order per awardee) are being obligated for the first orders of fiscal 2021 at time of award. Additional orders may be placed throughout the five-year ordering period. Funding for the fiscal year in which orders are place will be utilized at that time. This limited source contract was procured under solicitation number (N3220520R4105) via the government-wide point of entry beta.sam.gov contracting opportunities website and two timely offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



ManTech Advanced Systems International, Fairfax, Va., is awarded a $26,279,754 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042117D0036). This modification is increasing the ceiling to continue to provide warfare analysis, modeling and simulation, software development, architectures builds and assessments, acquisition analysis and support, and analytic program support in support of naval and joint warfighting capability assessment and warfighting analytic efforts for the Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Aviation Enterprise, Chief of Naval Operations, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in June 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a $12,478,541 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-11-C-2300 to exercise an option for industrial post-delivery availability support for the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25). Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,700,000 (90%); and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 (10%) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



South Bay Sand Blasting and Tank Cleaning Inc.,* National City, Calif., (N50054-21-D-2105), is being awarded an $11,127,825 estimated value firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to furnish management, administrative and production services, materials, tools, equipment, and required support to accomplish removal of old deck covering and underlayment (including rubber base if present), abrasive blast, ultra-high pressure water jet, and power tool clean decks; prepare surfaces, apply primer coatings, and install new non-skid deck covering onboard Navy or other military type vessels. If all options are exercised the total value will be an estimated $62,879,334. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated for the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The requirement was competitively procured as a small business set-aside solicited through the beta.sam.gov website, with three previous offers confirmed and one new offer received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



L3Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded an $8,985,269 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for engineering investigations, engineering change proposals, integration, testing, spares repair parts, engineering and technical support in support of the fiber channel network switch (FCNS-24) Lot 45 full rate production. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,985,269 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042121C0028).



IDSC Holdings LLC, Snap-on Industrial, Kenosha, Wisc., is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,882,217, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures up to a maximum of 1360 toolsets, each containing 1410 different types of commercial tools required to support the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Kenosha, Wisc., and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833521D0056).





U.S. Special Operations Command

L3Wescam USA, Santa Rosa, Calif., was awarded a $96,430,000 maximum indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract (H92241-21-D-0001) for the Improved Rotary-wing Electro-optical/Infra-red Sensor (IRES) program in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2020 and 2021 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7,634,515 are being obligated at the time of award for IRES sensors and associated program management. The majority of the work will be performed in Santa Rosa. This contract is a noncompetitive award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Technica Corp., Sterling, Va., has been awarded a $43,473,826 task order to previously awarded Network-Centric Solutions-2 contract for Blanket Operations and Security Sustainment (BOSS) support services. The contractor will provide a secure, standardized and highly available net-centric enterprise of systems and services across strategic, operational, and tactical boundaries in support of National Intelligence Community priorities and combatant commanders’ full spectrum of war fighting missions. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) – Lackland, Texas; and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,472,900 are being obligated at the time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA7037-21-F-0030).



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn.,, has been awarded a $25,813,361 requirements contract for the repair/overhaul of the refueling probes on the HH-60G helicopter. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn.,, and is expected to completed May 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds are being used and no funds are being obligated at the time of the award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8524-21-D-0005).



AAR Manufacturing Inc., Cadillac, Mich., has been awarded a $16,458,480 task order (FA8534-21-F-0024) against previously awarded contract FA8534-20-D-0003 for the repair of the 463L cargo pallets. Work will be performed in Cadillac, Michigan, and is expected to be completed May 31, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. This task order brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $63,237,847. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.



Howell Instruments Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $7,592,558 requirements-type, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the JetCal Analyzer BH112PA-77-3 test unit. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed April 25, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021-2025 aircraft procurement funds; and Foreign Military Sales funds are planned to be used with no funds being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8533-21-D-0008).





Defense Logistics Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a minimum $21,189,678 modification (P00005) to a four-year base contract (SPRTA1-19-D-0001) with one five-year option period to add pricing for the manufacture of B-2 power supplies. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Oklahoma and Arizona, with a Nov. 1, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.





U.S. Army

PD SY Systems Inc.,* Springfield, Va., was awarded a $19,526,858 modification (P00004) to contract W911SA-20-D-3000 for logistic readiness support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 28, 2025. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisc., is the contracting activity.



Systems Products and Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $12,999,759 modification (000110) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0094 for logistical support services. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of May 20, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds; and Army Working Capital funds in the amount of $12,999,759 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Manassas, Va., was awarded a $7,527,417 hybrid (cost-no-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee) contract to provide total system support for the Multi-Function Electronic Warfare-Air Large systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 18, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGY-21-F-0020).

*Small business









