Headlines – May 28, 2021

News

A wave of Afghan surrenders to the Taliban picks up speed-

Dozens of besieged outposts or bases, and four district centers, have given up to the insurgents this month, in an accelerating rural collapse as American troops leave.



Taliban warns Pakistan about hosting U.S. military bases-

The coming weeks and months will reveal the exact role the United States envisions for Pakistan in Afghanistan after the U.S. military withdrawal is complete.



Marine generals might be disciplined for AAV sinking that killed 9, commandant says-

The top Marine is considering taking discipline measures against generals who oversaw units involved in a summer 2020 amphibious assault vehicle sinking in California that resulted in the death of eight Marines and one sailor.





Business

Thales, Atos take on big data and artificial intelligence in new joint venture-

Two major French technology companies are joining forces in an effort to become the European nation’s premier institution for artificial intelligence and big-data efforts.



Navistar to pay $50 million to settle complaint accusing it of fraudulent pricing-

Navistar Defense has agreed to pay the U.S. government $50 million to settle a complaint filed by a former Navistar Defense employee accusing the company of fraudulent, inflated pricing for the thousands of mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles it sold to the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2012, according to a statement from the whistleblower’s legal team.



Two companies to build digital models of new Space Force missile warning sensors-

The U.S. Space Force picked two companies to design digital models of infrared sensors for the service’s next constellation of missile warning satellites, the service announced May 27.





Defense

Pentagon budget will shake up ‘legacy’ systems. Lawmakers are shaking back-

A day before details of President Joe Biden’s first defense budget will be released, top Pentagon officials asked Congress to let them use the budget to shed unneeded weapons in order to invest in forward-looking technologies now ? but it was not an easy conversation.



Pentagon chief defends $715 billion budget GOP calls inadequate-

The Pentagon’s $715 billion budget proposal is sufficient to meet threats from a rising China to climate change and future pandemics, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said May 27, even as Republicans called it insufficient.



There are 9 Confederate memorials among the military academies, but their fate is unknown-

Service academies are some of the first stops for the Defense Department’s renaming commission for bases, ships and more that honor the Confederacy, and according to research by the Southern Poverty Law Center, those campuses are home to eight symbols that should be considered.



DOD inspector general: Air Force mismanagement led to $100M KC-46 boom redesign-

A new report from the Pentagon’s inspector general asserts there were years of accumulating signs that should have prompted the Air Force to take a closer look at the KC-46?s refueling boom, on which the service is now spending $100 million to redesign.





Veterans

This bill proposes giving veterans a year of birth control at once-

Like many insurers, the VA will only provide three months’ worth of birth control pills to patients at a time. A group of Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation May 27 that would allow VA to dispense up to a years’ supply at a time, in an attempt to reduce the likelihood that supplies will run out or refills will be delayed, forcing patients to skip a pill and increase their risk of unintended pregnancy.



National World II Memorial needs millions of dollars of repair work. Here’s one plan to fix it-

A decade and a half after it was unveiled, the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., has begun to deteriorate, and in response, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has proposed legislation to help raise millions of dollars in needed repair funds.



At what point does VA become adequately funded? Republicans question record budget request-

Republican lawmakers are concerned about the Department of Veterans Affairs’ ballooning budget and question the agency’s need for yet another huge funding boost, given it has already received $36 billion in pandemic supplements.



Amid pressure, VA eyes speeding benefits for burn pit exposure illnesses-

Amid increasing calls for action from Congress and health care advocates, Veterans Affairs leaders on May 27 announced plans to consider adding respiratory illnesses to the list of conditions presumed caused by exposure to military burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan and other overseas combat locations in recent decades.



VA to start processing Vietnam vets’ claims for conditions newly linked to Agent Orange poisoning-

Veterans Affairs officials on May 27 announced they will immediately begin processing disability claims for three new illnesses linked to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam, even though final rules on the cases are still a few weeks away.









