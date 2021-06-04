Headlines – June 4, 2021

Advertisement

News

U.S. finds no evidence of alien technology in flying objects, but can’t rule it out, either-

A new report concedes that much about the observed phenomena remains difficult to explain, including their acceleration, as well as ability to change direction and submerge.



U.S., UK, French navies agree to bolster joint operations, tech collaboration-

The chiefs of the U.S., U.K. and French navies met in France on June 3 to affirm their commitment to deeper collaboration and interoperability between their fleets to address some of the most vexing maritime security issues around the globe.





Business

United plans supersonic flights by 2029-

United Airlines announced a deal to buy 15 supersonic jets, planning to carry passengers on the ultra-fast planes by 2029.



U.S. Air Force awards $465M contract for new E-11A planes-

The U.S. Air Force on June 1 awarded Learjet a contract worth up to $465 million for Bombardier Global 6000 business jets, which will be modified into the E-11A aircraft used to relay data between platforms that cannot normally share information.



U.S. Army chooses winner to build its new Stryker gun system-

The U.S. Army has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its new Medium Caliber Weapon System — a 30mm, unmanned turreted auto-cannon — for the Stryker combat vehicle.



State Department approves $3.5B sale of helicopters to Australia-

The State Department has approved a possible $3.5 billion sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Australian government, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced June 3.





Defense

Congress draws battle lines for Pentagon budget fight-

Biden’s move to slash dozens of older planes and drones is being met with resistance on Capitol Hill.



New Army secretary sends first message to the force-

Newly confirmed Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth released her first message to the force June 1, saying that quality of life initiatives and personnel issues will remain a priority.



Army’s 1,000 mile range supergun set to see its budget slashed-

The Army’s Strategic Long Range Cannon program had been planning to demonstrate a prototype weapon by 2023.



Air Force will try again to launch ARRW hypersonic missile in July-

The Air Force will attempt a second booster flight test of its hypersonic AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon “next month,” said Gen. Timothy M. Ray, head of Global Strike Command.





Veterans

Budget request for Arlington Cemetery nearly triples amid plans for major expansion-

Arlington National Cemetery would see its budget nearly triple in fiscal 2022 for a planned expansion that would connect it to the Air Force Memorial.



Most VA patients, beneficiaries say they trust the department: survey-

Nearly 80 percent of veterans surveyed said they trust the Department of Veterans Affairs to deliver their health care and benefits, a significant jump over past years’ levels according to federal officials.



Ohio American Legion wants resignations after audio cut in Memorial Day speech on Black people’s role honoring fallen Union soldiers-

The Ohio American Legion is calling on the organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony to resign after they turned off a speaker’s microphone when the former U.S. Army officer began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War.









