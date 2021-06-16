A purposeful passenger prepares for mission aboard Orion spacecraft

When NASA’s Orion spacecraft launches aboard the powerful Space Launch System rocket for the spacecraft’s first mission around the Moon later this year, a suited mannequin will be aboard outfitted with sensors to provide data on what crew members may experience in flight.

As part of the uncrewed Artemis I flight test, NASA is seeking to learn how best to protect astronauts for Artemis II, the first mission with crew.

In this image, engineers use a suited mannequin that will fly on Artemis I to conduct vibration testing at Kennedy Space Center on Orion’s seat and energy dampening system – called the Crew Impact Attenuation System – for qualification ahead of Artemis II.

The mannequin flying on Artemis I will occupy the commander’s seat inside Orion, be equipped with two radiation sensors, and wear a first-generation Orion Crew Survival System suit – a spacesuit astronauts will wear during launch, entry, and other dynamic phases of their missions. The mannequin’s seat will be outfitted with two sensors – one under the headrest and another behind the seat – to record acceleration and vibration throughout the mission.

NASA is holding a naming contest beginning Wednesday, June 16 for the mannequin (“manikin” to NASA) that will fly on an upcoming mission around the Moon. Find out about how you can participate in the Name the Moonikin contest.







