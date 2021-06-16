U.S. Navy

Applied Research Associates, Albuquerque, N.M., (N66001-21-D-0132); Gryphon Technologies LLC, Washington, D.C. (N66001-21-D-0133); HII Mission Driven Innovative Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (N66001-21-D-0134); ISPA Technology LLC, Lithia, Fla., (N66001-21-D-0135); Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (N66001-21-D-0136; Oasis Systems LLC, Burlington, Mass., (N66001-21-D-0137); Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., (N66001-21-D-0138); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (N66001-21-D-0139); and Serco, Inc., of San Diego, Calif., (N66001-21-D-0140) are awarded a $118,816,148 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no-fee pricing for technical support including specification and design, fabrication, installation, test and evaluation, fielding, maintenance, training, and configuration and program management of hardware and software in support of surface and subsurface unmanned maritime systems engaged in waterborne and underwater mine countermeasures. This four-year contract includes four one-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $249,741,160. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (75 percent); and outside the continental U.S. (25 percent). The period of performance of the base award is from June 15, 2021, through June 14, 2025. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through June 14, 2029. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using operation and maintenance (Navy); other procurement (Navy); working capital (DOD); and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via a request for proposal (N66001-21-R-0014) published on the beta.sam.gov web site and Naval Information Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website. Thirteen offers were received and nine were selected for award. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $90,267,436 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS San Diego (LPD 22) fiscal 2021 docking selected restricted availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS San Diego. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $104,893,477. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $79,657,142 (88.25 percent); and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,610,294 (11.75 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $10,610,294 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website. One offer was received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-21-R-4442. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4442).



Raytheon Technologies, Largo, Fla., is awarded a $30,726,180 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5203 to exercise options for the Planar Array Antenna Assembly production requirements to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability program. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., (58 percent); McKinney, Texas (32 percent); St. Petersburg, Fla., (7 percent); and Andover, Mass., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,605,150 (83%); and 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,121,030 (17%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded an $18,579,302 cost-plus-fixed fee level of effort and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6265 to exercise options for engineering and technical services for Navy submarines that will include software development, commercial off-the-shelf products, and hardware and software integration. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Middletown, R.I., (25 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,457,357 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Zodiac-Poettker HBZ JV II LLC, St. Louis, Mo., was awarded a $56,295,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a six-bay maintenance hangar for rotary wing aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Hunter Army Airfield, Ga., with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $56,295,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-21-C-3005).



Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $20,309,493 modification (P00012) to contract W15QKN-19-C-0017 for procurement of Excalibur 155 mm Increment Ib projectiles. Work will be performed in Anniston, Ala., East Camden, Ark., Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tucson, Ariz., Healdsburg, Inglewood, Valencia, Santa Clara and Chino, Calif., Woodridge, Ill., Cedar Rapids, Iowa,; Joplin, Mo., Cookstown, N.J., Farmington, N.M., Cincinnati, Ohio, McAlester, Okla., Lansdale, Penn., Trenton, Texas, Salt Lake City, Utah, Southway and Glenrothes, United Kingdom; and Karlskoga, Sweden, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands) funds in the amount of $20,309,493 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.



DigiFlight Inc.,* Columbia, Md., was awarded a $13,802,929 modification (P00003) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-D003 for programmatic support for the Apache Attack Helicopter. Work will be performed in Columbia, Md., with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $13,802,929 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $9,173,935 modification (P00013) to contract W15QKN-19-C-0017 for procurement of 155 mm Excalibur Increment Ib projectiles. Work will be performed in Anniston, Ala., East Camden, Ark., Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tucson, Ariz., Healdsburg, Inglewood, Valencia, Santa Clara, and Chino, Calif., Woodridge, Ill., Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Joplin, Mo., Cookstown, N.J., Farmington, N.M., Cincinnati, Ohio; McAlester, Okla., Lansdale, Penn., Trenton, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Southway and Glenrothes, United Kingdom; and Karlskoga, Sweden, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (India) funds in the amount of $9,173,935 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Applied Research Associates Inc., Raleigh, N.C., has been awarded a $10,730,339 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00026) to contract FA8611-19-F-0002 for managed service provider for Technology Enabler Raptor Environment for Cloud Compute Services (TE-RECCS). The project TE-RECCS ceiling increase is for continued performance. Work will be performed in Raleigh, N.C., is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,920,791 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $48,900,040. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded an $8,091,846.29 contract modification (P00068) to contract FA8819-19-C-0002 for the SILENTBARKER Retina effort under the Combat Mission Systems Support program. The contract modification is intended to mature and operationalize the mission development processor prototype under the current program and to provide additional capabilities to the operational Retina. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed June 16, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,400,000.00 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $283,390,084. The Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







