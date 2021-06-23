U.S. Special Operations Command

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., received a delivery order in the amount of $580,598,636 on a previously negotiated option under a basic ordering agreement W91215-16-G-0001 for 14 H-47 extended range rotary wing aircraft that satisfy the United Kingdom’s requirement for heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft. This modification exercises an option that was awarded on an existing delivery order. Foreign Military Sales funding from the United Kingdom in the amount of $580,598,636 is being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., and is expected to be completed by July 2026. This is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Aktarius LLC,* Panama City, Fla., is awarded a $65,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide expertise for all activities associated with the development, production, fielding, sustainment and disposal of shore, expeditionary and oceans systems across the lifecycle for Navy, Marine Corps, Department of Defense and other expeditionary customers. An initial task order is being awarded at $150,000 to support test and evaluation, data management and analysis and research and development in Panama City, Fla. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by June 2022. The work to be performed is for engineering, integrated product support and technical services. All work on this contract will be performed in Panama City, Fla., and various locations as indicated by each task order. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with a six-month option with an expected completion date of January 2027. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $150,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy). This contract was procured directly to an 8(a) Hawaiian Native-owned company under the solicitation number N39430-21-R-2311. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-21-D-2206).



Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $44,384,296 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2301 to exercise an option for Littoral Combat Ship Class design services and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (60 percent); and Pittsfield, Mass., (40 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,783,147 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $24,622,187 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6120 to exercise an option for navy equipment, components, engineering services and other direct costs. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (66 percent); Millersville, Md., (33 percent); and Marion, Mass., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (21.7 percent) funds in the amount of $4,986,804; fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (7 percent) funds in the amount of $1,616,254; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (5.6 percent) funds in the amount of $1,302,163; and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) (65.7 percent) funds in the amount of $15,109,588, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



L3 Harris, Northampton, Mass., is awarded a $24,065,325 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6249 to exercise options for material production and spares in support of all new construction and in-service class submarines. Work will be performed in Northampton, Mass., and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (58 percent) funds in the amount of $13,941,292; 2021 other procurement (Navy) (36 percent) funds in the amount of $8,547,041; and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (6 percent) funds in the amount of $1,576,992, will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, was awarded an $8,683,913 fixed-price incentive, firm target modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-2305 to exercise an option for accomplishment of post- delivery availability work items for DDG 120. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine (93 percent); Brunswick, Maine (6 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling less than 1 percent), and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,440,409 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,243,962 will also be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.





Missile Defense Agency

Mobius Consulting LLC, Alexandria, Va., is being awarded a $64,455,271 competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract with a two-year base value of $13,295,467, two 2-year options, and one six-month option to extend services for Intelligence and Counter-Insider Threat advisory and assistance services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Va., Huntsville, Ala., Colorado Springs, Colo., and other locations as directed with an estimated completion date of December 2027. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the beta.SAM.gov website with three proposals evaluated. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,687,229.00 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-21-C-0013).





U.S. Army

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $12,757,260 modification (P00032) to contract W58RGZ-20-C-0024 for the Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability program. Work will be performed in Reston, Va., Bridgewater, Va., and Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2024. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $12,757,260 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







