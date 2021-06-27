fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Boeing to boost UK Royal Air Force Chinook fleet

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy photo)

U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded Boeing a $578 million Foreign Military Sales contract approved by the U.S. Department of State to deliver 14 extended-range Chinook helicopters to the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force.

The extended range Chinook gives the RAF fleet more versatility to execute the domestic and international heavy-lift missions that only the Chinook can facilitate.

“These Chinooks are the future of heavy-lift, built on an existing foundation of advanced capability and life cycle affordability,” said Andy Builta, Boeing vice president and H-47 program manager.
“This contract for Block II aircraft sets the stage for the next 60 years of Chinook excellence on the battlefield.”

Boeing and the RAF recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the first Chinook delivery to the UK. Boeing will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Chinook’s first flight later this year.
The United Kingdom will be the first international operator of a Block II Chinook. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2026.

Boeing has more than 4,600 employees in Pennsylvania supporting the Chinook, the V-22 Osprey, the MH-139A Grey Wolf and a number of services and engineering efforts. Including suppliers and vendors, Boeing’s activities support an estimated 16,000 jobs in Pennsylvania.

The Chinook fleet for the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) supports more than 450 highly skilled jobs across the UK. Boeing colleagues provide maintenance and services support at Gosport, MOD Boscombe Down, and are embedded alongside the military at RAF Odiham.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Seventeen Years Ago: SpaceShipOne, Mike...
 By Cathy Hansen
Defense, space exploration among the...
 By Bradley Hicks
Juneteenth Remembrance of 1st Black...
 By Larry Grooms
Northrop Grumman completes successful first...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit