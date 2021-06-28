fbpx
News

Headlines – June 28, 2021

by Aerotech News

U.S. jets strike Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria in response to ongoing drone, rocket attacks-
After three months of drone and rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq housing U.S. and coalition personnel, President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes June 27 on three Iran-backed militia facilities in Iraq and Syria.
 
NATO Black Sea partners describe Russian threat and need for more US deterrence-
In a May virtual meeting with President Joe Biden, a group of nine Eastern European NATO countries led by Romania called for a bigger allied military presence on the Eastern Bloc.
 
Even the Taliban are surprised at how fast they’re advancing in Afghanistan-
Even the Taliban are taken aback at how fast their forces are moving, one commander said, and have slowed down in some cases to avoid offending the U.S.
 
 

Defense

Navy planning new multi-year destroyer buy-
The Navy plans to enter into another multi-year contract for the Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyers, the acting secretary confirmed to Congress.
 
Intrepid Tiger II EW payload takes flight in MV-22 Osprey-
The newest variant of the US Marine Corps’ AN/ALQ-231(V) Intrepid Tiger II electronic-warfare system has begun flight testing on the MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor.
 
 

Veterans

Remains from the USS Oklahoma that could not be ID’d will be reinterred at Punchbowl-
At least 51 unidentified crew members of the USS Oklahoma were returned to Hickam Field on June 24 — and while no families were there to rejoice over the identification of a relative, as has been the case for 343 other crew mainly in recent years — the U.S. military gave the Dec. 7, 1941, heroes full honors.
 
Deadline looms for working-age retirees to reinstate lost Tricare Select coverage-
If you’re a working-age military retiree or a family member who last year was enrolled in Tricare Select and your coverage has been dropped, you have just a few days to reinstate it.
 
 
 

