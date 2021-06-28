Northrop Grumman to build more combat-proven infrared countermeasure systems

Northrop Grumman will install more life-saving Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure systems on U.S. and international fixed-wing and rotary wing aircraft under a $146 million order from the U.S. Air Force.

The award is part of an existing indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to Northrop Grumman for LAIRCM upgrades, modifications and installations on a wide range of aircraft, including the C-17, C-5, C-130J, P-8, CH-53K, KC-46 and platforms operated by international customers.

“Northrop Grumman has been protecting U.S. Air Force platforms from missile threats for more than 25 years,” said Bob Gough, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering advanced aircraft survivability systems that help ensure aircrews make it home safely.”

Northrop Grumman’s family of countermeasure systems such as LAIRCM and the new Common Infrared Countermeasure system are installed on more than 1,500 aircraft of 85 different types, providing spherical protection by detecting, tracking and jamming incoming infrared threats. The most advanced aircraft survivability equipment available, it defeats threats by directing a high-intensity laser beam into the eye of the fast-moving missile’s infrared seeker.

Using a range of industry best practices to achieve agility, Northrop Grumman leverages its years of infrared countermeasure expertise in a modern, modularized agile framework to continue providing capable and adaptable LAIRCM systems to the U.S. Air Force.







