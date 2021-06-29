U.S. Navy awards Sikorsky contract to build nine More CH-53K™ heavy lift helicopters

Using proven advanced manufacturing techniques and continuing to drive down unit price, Sikorsky will build nine more CH-53K™ heavy lift helicopters under a new contract with the U.S. Navy.

This production award also includes an agreement for the next production contract at an even lower unit price which will decrease further if additional quantity options are exercised, resulting in significant savings for the U.S. government and taxpayers.

The nine helicopters are part of a 200 aircraft Program of Record for the U.S. Marine Corps for a total of 33 production aircraft under contract with 3 of the 33 already delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps. Sikorsky will begin deliveries of the nine additional aircraft in 2024.

Sikorsky and the U.S. Navy also agreed to an even lower aircraft price for the next production contract of nine helicopters, to be exercised no later than February 2022.

“Our aggressive focus on quality and affordability and strong government-industry partnership has successfully reduced the aircraft price. We look forward to expanding our digital-build and production and delivering this advanced heavy lift aircraft as quickly as possible to the Marine Corps, joint force, and our allies,“ said Bill Falk, Sikorsky CH-53K program director. “Our nationwide network of suppliers is contributing to cost reduction efforts and this award will continue our collaboration, realizing even more efficiencies.”

Since October 2020, Sikorsky has delivered three operational CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopters to the U.S. Marine Corps in Jacksonville, N.C.

The Marine Operational Test & Evaluation Squadron 1, VMX-1, has begun flying the CH-53K aircraft as they prepare for the next phase of assessment known as Initial Operational Test and Evaluation, (IOT&E). Marines will evaluate how the CH-53K™ helicopter performs in fleet operating conditions at sea, in sand and lifting external loads.

“The delivery of three CH-53K King Stallion helicopters is significant in that it continues the training process for the Marines, ensuring a smooth entry into service for this intelligent aircraft that offers dramatic improvements in performance, survivability, reliability and maintenance for the Marines 21st century missions,” said Falk.

The CH-53K will further support the U.S. Marine Corps in its mission to conduct expeditionary heavy-lift assault transport of armored vehicles, equipment and personnel to support distributed operations deep inland from a sea-based center of operations, critical in the Indo-Pacific region.







