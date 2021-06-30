Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $1,803,683,878 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and fixed-price-incentive-firm undefinitized contract action. This contract provides for the procurement of recurring logistics services for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter air systems in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Services to be provided include ground maintenance activities, action request resolution, depot activation activities, automatic logistics information system operations and maintenance, reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support, supply chain management and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (61 percent); Orlando, Fla., (24 percent); Greenville, S.C., (8 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $91,083,695; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $40,478,232; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $56,922,784; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,192,677; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $76,946,111; and FMS funds in the amount of $41,266,703 will be obligated at the time of the award, $215,677,388 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0020).



Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $328,156,454 fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of Lot 21 as follows: 483 AIM-9X Block II all up round tactical missiles (212 for the Navy, 187 for the Air Force and 84 for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers); 82 AIM-9X block II plus all up round missiles (eight for the Navy, eight for the Air Force and 66 for FMS customers); 156 Block II Captive Air Training Missiles (82 for the Air Force and 74 for FMS customers); eight Block II Special Air Training Missiles (two for the Air Force and six for FMS customers); 198 all up round containers (75 for the Navy, 73 for the Air Force and 50 for FMS customers); six spare advanced optical target detectors (two for the Air Force and four for FMS customers); five spare advanced optical target detector containers (two for the Air Force and three for FMS customers); 29 spare Block II guidance units (live battery) (13 for the Navy, four for the Air Force, and 12 for FMS customers); six spare Block II plus guidance units (live battery) for FMS customers; 41 guidance unit containers for FMS customers; 72 spare Captive Air Training Missile guidance units (inert battery) (22 for the Navy, three for the Air Force, and 47 for FMS customers); two spare Block I propulsion steering sections for the Air Force; seven spare Block II propulsion steering sections (two for the Navy, four for the Air Force, and one for FMS customers); 72 spare Block II electronics units (68 for the Navy and four for the Air Force); two classroom explosive ordnance disposal systems trainers for FMS customers; one practical explosive ordnance disposal systems trainer for a FMS customer; 11 multi-purpose training missiles for various FMS customers; 135 tail caps (eight for the Navy, 16 for the Air Force and 111 for FMS customers); 35 tail cap containers (two for the Navy, four for the Air Force, and 29 for FMS customers); one lot of spares assets for the Navy; one lot of spares assets for the Air Force; and one lot of spares assets for the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (31 percent); North Logan, Utah (10 percent); Keyser, W.Va., (9 percent); Niles, Ill., (8 percent); Vancouver, Wash., (5 percent); Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (5 percent); Goleta, Calif., (4 percent); Cheshire, Conn., (4 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (3 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (2 percent); San Jose, California (2 percent); Valencia, California (2 percent); Anaheim, California (2 percent); Cajon, California (2 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); Chatsworth, California (1 percent); Amesbury, Massachusetts (1 percent); Claremont, California (1 percent); Sumner, Washington (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $98,204,232; fiscal 2021 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $102,681,830; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $802,382; fiscal 2020 missile procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $257,638; fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $108,826; fiscal 2019 missile procurement (Air Force) in the amount of $295,576; and FMS funds in the amount of $125,805,970 will be obligated at the time of award, $295,576 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0723).



General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $300,207,213 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the modification to $1,874,187,944. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (99 percent); and Newport and Quonset, Rhode Island (1 percent), and is expected to be completed October 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through October 2024. Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $400,000 (1 percent); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $234,454 (1 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,530,234 (7 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $549,861 (2 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $242,437 (1 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,000,000 (9 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,973,769 (63 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,972,304 (17 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. This is a sole source award in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $98,523,846 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously-awarded contract (N00024-19-C-2112) for naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (74 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (26 percent). Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $96,446,444 (98 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,077,402 (2 percent) will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $64,878,541 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the procurement of one E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training Systems IV weapons systems trainer, technical refreshes and E-2D system software configuration (DSSCs) concurrency updates to the distributed readiness trainers, technical refreshes and DSSCs concurrency updates to the simulated maintenance trainers, power plant trainer, personal computer simulations, associated technical data for each device, maintenance, user, cyber security/software support training, and interim contractor support. Work will be performed in Sterling, Va., (65 percent); Binghamton, N.Y., (20 percent); and Tampa, Fla., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $62,593,241; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,285,300 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134021C0017).



Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd., Middlesex, United Kingdom, is awarded a $28,925,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0042121F0096) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0004). This order procures the production and support of Lot 3 SKU-10A/A and SKU-11A/A survival seat kit assembly for the enhanced emergency oxygen system for the Navy. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Penn. (52 percent); and Ronkonkoma, New York (48 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,995,250; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,670,152; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $259,598 will be obligated at time of award, $259,598 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Portsmouth, R.I., is awarded an $27,694,306 firm-fixed-price contract for assembly, fabrication, development and testing to produce and deliver MK 57 NATO Seasparrow missile system. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $48,408,502. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (73.25 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (26.74 percent); and Andover, Mass., (0.01 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,117,073 (40.14 percent); 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,756,581 (31.62 percent); and 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,820,652 (28.24 percent) funding will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $19,873,654 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) — the terms of an international agreement or a treaty between the U.S. and a foreign government or international organization. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-21-F-0017).



Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $27,437,235 indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery, firm-fixed-price, and time-and-materials contract for the Littoral Battlespace Sensing-Glider (LBS-G) program. The contract is for program management, engineering support, production, maintenance, repairs, test, training, documentation updates, spares, system upgrades and other logistic related tasks for the LBS-G program. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,498,692 will be obligated at time of award on the first task order. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period and five one-year option periods. The option periods, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $39,238,235. Funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed in June 2026. If options are exercised, work could continue until June 2031. This requirement was solicited using full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website, with two offers received. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N0003921D6001).



Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $17,303,517 modification (P00011) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001918F1645) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification increases the scope to procure 12 MV-22 Integrated Aircraft Survivability Equipment (IASE) A-kits configuration B to C; 24 MV-22 IASE A-kits configuration A to C; and 60 MV-22 IASE fuel tank Delta A-kits. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,303,517 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, Defence Business Services Finance, Liverpool, Merseyside, United Kingdom, is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract procures one E-3D aircraft for use as an in-flight trainer in support of the E-6B aircraft program for the Navy. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, La., and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0045).



Mercury Defense Systems Inc., Cypress, Calif., is awarded an $11,794,811 firm-fixed-price order (N6833521F0130) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833517G0017). This order procures 12 Type I.v1 Advanced Digital Radio Frequency Memories (DRFM) production units, each configured with two 18 GHz radio frequency converter modules and two micro-DRFM modules; seven Type II.v3 Advanced DRFM production units, each configured with four 7-11 GHz radio frequency converter modules and four micro-DRFM modules; and data deliverables in support of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort for topic N06-036 titled, “Advanced Techniques for Digital Radio Frequency Memories (DRFM)” for the Navy and Air Force. Work will be performed in Cypress, Calif., (83 percent); and West Caldwell, N.J., (17 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,278,140; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,197,136; and fiscal 2021 working capital (DoD) funds in the amount of $1,319,535 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn.,, is awarded a $10,931,121 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0497) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0005). This order provides transitional support and services for the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Transportation Command to provide the North American warehousing and global transportation for the F-35 propulsion system. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,465,561; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,465,560 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Blue Halo LLC, Huntsville, Ala., is awarded a $10,618,589 firm-fixed-price contract for Stinger training systems (STS). This contract provides for procurement of 33 STS, spare blocks labor support, technical data package, help desk support, and travel and other direct costs in support of the program manager ground-based air defense. The contract also contains eight unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $12,079,555. All work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an expected completion date of June 28, 2024, if all option periods are exercised. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,105,745; and fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $512,844 are obligated on this award and will not expire this fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website, with two offers received. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-C-0017).



Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., was awarded an $8,762,834 firm-fixed-price contract for a 50-calendar day shipyard availability. The work to be performed provides for services for the mid-term availability of the fleet oiler Joshua USNS Humphreys (T-AO 188). The contract includes five unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $9,457,200. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 4, 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,762,834 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three proposals received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220521C4029).



Creative Builds,* San Diego, Calif. (N6893621D0021); Peak Signals LLC,* Juneau, Alaska (N6893621D0022); Souza Construction,* Farmersville, California (N6893621D0023); and Valley Wide Construction Services Inc.,* Trona, California (N6893621D0024), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide system maintenance, installation, and engineering capabilities for advanced technology products in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Energetics Department. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $8,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via a Historically Underutilized Business Zone program, small business set aside; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $152,662,199 modification (P00126) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 to support the fielding of trucks, packaged and installed kits, and trailers. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 Navy procurement; 2021 Air Force procurement; 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Army; 2021 Marine Corps procurement; and 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Lithuania, Macedonia, Slovenia and Romania) funds in the amount of $152,662,199 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $68,952,654 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to design and develop novel approaches to artificial intelligence algorithms. Bids were solicited via the internet with 999 received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $16,250,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-21-C-0022).



Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Md., was awarded a $38,937,171 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide sustainment level repair services for the AN/GLM-11(V)2 Universal Test Set. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 21, 2031. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W56KGY-21-D-0008).



Planned Systems International Inc.,* Arlington, Va., was awarded a $35,594,605 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to provide technical, analytic and operational integration skills across Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate core competencies. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (909MY-21-D-2000).



Frontier Technology Inc.,* Beavercreek, Ohio, was awarded a $13,075,001 order-dependent contract to provide support and services to conduct analysis using previously developed technologies and tools for systems and programs in the Program Executive Office Missiles and Space portfolio. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-21-D-0017).



Lockheed Martin Corp. (Missiles & Fire Control), Orlando, Fla., was awarded an $11,745,238 firm-fixed-price contract to procure Modernized Day Sensor Assembly kits and spares. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,745,238 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-F-0360).





U.S. Air Force

ASRC Earthworks LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $133,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for road and airfield paving requirements on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Anchorage, Alaska. The period of performance for this contract is expected to be July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026, with an optional two-year extension resulting in a total end date of June 30, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive Alaska District 8(a) business development program set-aside. A total of six proposals were received in response to this solicitation. Fiscal 2021 operations and Management (O&M) funds in the amount of $491,853 are being obligated at the time of award. The 673rd Contracting Squadron, Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, is the contracting activity (FA5000-21-R-0008).



Stellar Science Ltd. Co., Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a ceiling $48,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for completing research and development for redefining the basic analytical and simulation environment (REBASE). This contract involves research, development, and expansion of the advanced framework for simulation, integration, and modeling, which is a modular, object-oriented multi-domain operations modeling, simulation, and analysis framework. This REBASE contract is awarded with one initial task order (FA8650-21-F-2625) for Foundation I research and development with a price of $2,288,253. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be completed June 29, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with eight offers received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award on the first task order. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-D-2621).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, performing at Balad Air Base, Iraq, has been awarded a $19,296,927 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement contract (FA8617-21-C-6237) for contractor logistics support of Iraq’s C-172 & C-208 fleets. The award provides for the exercise of options to extend the term of the contract for the continued services that may be needed in order to effectively maintain and operate a fleet. The location of performance is Balad Air Base, Iraq, and work is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022. This award involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. FMS funds provided by Iraq in the amount of $19,296,927 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, International Support Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



L-3 Communications Integrated Systems L.P., subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies Inc., Waco, Texas, has been awarded a $17,301,033 firm fixed-price modification (PZ0032) to previously awarded contract FA8625-19-C-9000 for C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2. The contract modification is for the installation and integration of the ARC-210 radio and MOUS/SATURN. The location of performance is Waco, Texas, and work is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $159,331,183. The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $12,948,503 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00034) to a previously awarded contract (FA8810-19-F-0001) for systems engineering and integration for remote sensing mission programs. This contract modification provides for continued systems engineering and integration support for remote sensing mission capabilities. The location of performance is El Segundo, Calif., and work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Space Force research, development, test, and evaluation; space procurement; and operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $96,723,258. Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Textron Aviation Defense LLC, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $7,605,208 firm-fixed-price contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract line item numbers for support and sustainment of the Iraq Peace Dragon program. This contract provides support of the field service representatives, program management, core/field engineering, and repair-and-return. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas; and Martyr Mohammed Ali Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds are being obligated for this award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-17-C-3011).





Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $20,194,600 modification (P00005) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-18-F-0LB4) against a five-year base contract (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) with one five-year option period for F/A-18 aircraft spare parts. This was a sole source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Missouri, with a June 28, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



Raytheon Co., doing business as Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a maximum $15,275,008 firm-fixed-priced, requirements delivery order (SPRRA2-21-F-0047) against a nine-year basic ordering agreement (SPRBL1-15-D-0017) for gyro assembly for the Tube-launched, Optically-tracked, Wireless-guided missile weapon system. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Arizona, with a Sept. 30, 2023, delivery order end date. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 Navy procurement funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Aurora Flight Sciences Corp., Manassas, Va., has been awarded a $12,365,672 modification (P00004) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001120C0119 to exercise the Phase 1 option of the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $19,480,800 from $7,115,128. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (50 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (26 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (15 percent); and Los Angeles, Calif., (9 percent), with an estimated completion date of April 2022. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $8,313,272 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







