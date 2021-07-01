fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

Air-to-Air Missiles takes delivery of 10,000th AIM-9X

by Katie Ursitti
(Navy photograph)

The Air-to-Air Missiles program office (PMA-259) has accepted delivery of the 10,000th Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X Sidewinder for the U.S. Air Force on May 27, 2021.

As a joint program with the U.S. Air Force, the Navy-led AIM-9X Block II missile is the most advanced short-range air-to-air missile in the world. The AIM-9X Block II+ missile is one of multiple variants that make up the fifth-generation Infra-red AIM-9X weapon system family.

“To reach this milestone is a great privilege and showcases our team’s ability to continuously produce and distribute quality products in support of the U.S. warfighter and our international partners,” said Cmdr. Sarah Abbott, PMA-259 deputy program manager for AIM-9X.

Nearly 3,000 AIM-9X Block II/II+ missiles have been procured on behalf of 25 countries globally. The program’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) team has accounted for an average of over 250 FMS missiles procured annually since 2012.

PMA-259 will join Raytheon in Tucson, Ariz., later this year to celebrate this milestone achievement.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

First Soldiers, Sailors, Marines selected...
 By Aerotech News
Germany signs on for five...
 By Aerotech News
Next generation jammer mid-band receives...
 By Kristine Wilcox
Vets 4 Veterans monthly meeting...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit