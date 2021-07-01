Air-to-Air Missiles takes delivery of 10,000th AIM-9X

The Air-to-Air Missiles program office (PMA-259) has accepted delivery of the 10,000th Air Intercept Missile (AIM)-9X Sidewinder for the U.S. Air Force on May 27, 2021.

As a joint program with the U.S. Air Force, the Navy-led AIM-9X Block II missile is the most advanced short-range air-to-air missile in the world. The AIM-9X Block II+ missile is one of multiple variants that make up the fifth-generation Infra-red AIM-9X weapon system family.

“To reach this milestone is a great privilege and showcases our team’s ability to continuously produce and distribute quality products in support of the U.S. warfighter and our international partners,” said Cmdr. Sarah Abbott, PMA-259 deputy program manager for AIM-9X.

Nearly 3,000 AIM-9X Block II/II+ missiles have been procured on behalf of 25 countries globally. The program’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) team has accounted for an average of over 250 FMS missiles procured annually since 2012.

PMA-259 will join Raytheon in Tucson, Ariz., later this year to celebrate this milestone achievement.







