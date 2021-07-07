Headlines – July 7, 2021

Pentagon cancels $10 billion JEDI cloud contract delayed by Microsoft, Amazon feud-

The Department of Defense announced July 6 it canceled its contract with Microsoft for an enterprise cloud to bring decisive data to the battlefield, a nearly four-year-old project that never started because of a challenge by Amazon Web Services.



Raytheon wins $2B contract for new nuclear cruise missile-

Raytheon Technologies will get up to $2 billion to develop the U.S. Air Force’s Long Range Standoff Weapon system, a new nuclear-capable, air-launched cruise missile that will be carried by B-52 and B-21 bombers.



Huntington Ingalls to buy Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion-

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced July 6 an agreement to buy Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital ? the latest in a string of acquisitions for the military shipbuilding titan.





Defense

Military weighing mandatory COVID-19 vaccine after full FDA approval-

“We’re [a] planning organization,” said the Pentagon spokesperson. “I don’t think that should surprise anybody that we’re trying to think about what the implications would be and how…we’d react to [full FDA approval].”



Deployment of U.S. troops along US-Mexico border will stretch into a fourth year, Pentagon announces-

As many as 3,000 troops will be deployed along the U.S. border with Mexico until Sept. 30, 2022, stretching the military’s mission there into a fourth year, the chief Pentagon spokesman said July 6.





Veterans

Female vets in Congress decry proposal to disband Pentagon’s advisory panel on women-

A 70-year-old Defense Department panel focused on women’s personnel issues that has advocated for expanded opportunities for female service members must be preserved, say the six female veterans currently serving in Congress.









