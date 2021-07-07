Headlines – July 7, 2021

News
U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90% complete-
U.S. Central Command says that it has completed more than 90 percent of the “entire withdrawal process” from Afghanistan, according to a statement released July 6.
After troops exit, safety of U.S. Embassy in Kabul top concern-
Security assessments at the embassy are frequent these days.
In Afghan peace talks, the Taliban gain legitimacy while pursuing war-
Taliban representatives and Afghan government delegates meet every few days at a beachfront Ritz-Carlton resort and spa here, the unhurried pace of their peace talks sharply contrasting with the raging war back home.
Pentagon cancels $10 billion JEDI cloud contract delayed by Microsoft, Amazon feud-
The Department of Defense announced July 6 it canceled its contract with Microsoft for an enterprise cloud to bring decisive data to the battlefield, a nearly four-year-old project that never started because of a challenge by Amazon Web Services.
Raytheon wins $2B contract for new nuclear cruise missile-
Raytheon Technologies will get up to $2 billion to develop the U.S. Air Force’s Long Range Standoff Weapon system, a new nuclear-capable, air-launched cruise missile that will be carried by B-52 and B-21 bombers.
Huntington Ingalls to buy Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion-
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced July 6 an agreement to buy Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital ? the latest in a string of acquisitions for the military shipbuilding titan.
Defense
Military weighing mandatory COVID-19 vaccine after full FDA approval-
“We’re [a] planning organization,” said the Pentagon spokesperson. “I don’t think that should surprise anybody that we’re trying to think about what the implications would be and how…we’d react to [full FDA approval].”
Deployment of U.S. troops along US-Mexico border will stretch into a fourth year, Pentagon announces-
As many as 3,000 troops will be deployed along the U.S. border with Mexico until Sept. 30, 2022, stretching the military’s mission there into a fourth year, the chief Pentagon spokesman said July 6.
Veterans
Female vets in Congress decry proposal to disband Pentagon’s advisory panel on women-
A 70-year-old Defense Department panel focused on women’s personnel issues that has advocated for expanded opportunities for female service members must be preserved, say the six female veterans currently serving in Congress.