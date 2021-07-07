fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Plane Crazy Saturday scheduled for July 17 at the Mojave Air and Space Port

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy photo)

The Mojave Transportation Museum will salute the MASP fire, crash, rescue team during this month’s Plane Crazy Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 17 at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

MASP Fire Chief Damian Farrar will give a presentation at 11 a.m. in the Board room about the specially designed MASP Fire Truck.

This truck was designed to provide emergency services for the largest aircraft at the Mojave Air and Space Port – the Stratolunch, and the larger carrier mothership of SpaceShipTwo.

(Courtesy photo)

“Kids love fire trucks, and this event gives them an opportunity to get up close to a special fire truck designed for aviation emergencies,” said Cathy Hansen of the Mojave Transportation Museum.
“We are so lucky to have this equipment, and the fantastic crew that makes it operate properly.”

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

The Museum would like to thank the sponsors of this event: the Mojave Air and Space Port, Aerotech News and Review, The Loop Community Newspaper, Scaled Composites, Comfort Inn & Suites, Golden Queen Mining Company, The Rosamond News, Mission Bank, Karl’s Hardware – Mojave, Rosamond and Boron, Thom Lapworth – CivMil support, and Voyager Restaurant.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org, or on Facebook.
 
 
 

Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Headlines – July 7, 2021
 By Aerotech News
NASA offers $45M to solve...
 By Aerotech News
Uniformed services provide disaster response...
 By David Vergun
Air Force awards new long-range...
 By Leah Bryant
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit