Plane Crazy Saturday scheduled for July 17 at the Mojave Air and Space Port

The Mojave Transportation Museum will salute the MASP fire, crash, rescue team during this month’s Plane Crazy Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 17 at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

MASP Fire Chief Damian Farrar will give a presentation at 11 a.m. in the Board room about the specially designed MASP Fire Truck.

This truck was designed to provide emergency services for the largest aircraft at the Mojave Air and Space Port – the Stratolunch, and the larger carrier mothership of SpaceShipTwo.

“Kids love fire trucks, and this event gives them an opportunity to get up close to a special fire truck designed for aviation emergencies,” said Cathy Hansen of the Mojave Transportation Museum.

“We are so lucky to have this equipment, and the fantastic crew that makes it operate properly.”

Historic aircraft forms will be signed during the event. Attendees are reminded that the only animals allowed on the flight line are service animals, and the flight line is a no-smoking area.

For more information, visit www.mojavemuseum.org, or on Facebook.








