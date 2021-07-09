U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Hill Air Force Base, Utah, has been awarded a $3,860,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile ground subsystems support. This contract provides for sustaining engineering, maintenance engineering, test and assessment, modification of systems and equipment, software maintenance, developmental engineering, production engineering, repair and procurement. Work will be performed at Hill AFB, Utah; Vandenberg AFB, Calif.; Malmstrom AFB, Mont.; Minot AFB, N.D.; FE Warren AFB, Wyo.; and Offutt AFB, Neb. The work is expected to be completed July 6, 2039. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with two offers received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $500,000 are being obligated at the time of award on the first task order. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-21-D-0002).



Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Corinne, Utah, has been awarded a $61,827,729 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for MJU-62A/B and MJU-73/B countermeasure flares. This contract provides highly specialized flares used on Department of Defense fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft to protect against infrared missiles. Work will be performed in Corinne, Utah, and is expected to be completed in August 2027. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales. Fiscal year 2020 ammunition procurement funds in the amount of $3,829,619 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-21-D-0002).





U.S. Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $600,227,117 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle and M113 Family of Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-D-0018).



BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, San Jose, Calif., was awarded a $20,550,239 modification (P00187) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0099 for logistics support for the Multiple Launch Rocket System. Work will be performed in San Jose, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2026. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $20,550,239 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



NCI Information Systems Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $10,448,501 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for to provide project management, engineering, furnishing, installation, securing and testing services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in South Korea and Sierra Vista, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,448,501 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91RUS-21-C-0018).





U.S. Navy

G-W Management Services LLC,* Rockville, Md. (N40080-21-D-0022); Biscayne Contractors Inc.,* Alexandria, Va. (N40080-21-D-0023); Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co., Inc.,* Upper Marlboro, Md. (N40080-21-D-0024); C.E.R. Inc.,* Baltimore, Md. (N40080-21-D-0025); Belt Built-CFM JV,* Crofton, Md. (N40080-21-D-0026); EGI HSU JV, LLC Edifice Group,* Gaithersburg, Md. (N40080-21-D-0027); Desbuild EGMS JV LLC,* Hyattsville, Md. (N40080-21-D-0028); and Tidewater Inc.,* Elkridge, Md. (N40080-21-D-0029), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). The maximum dollar value including the base period and one option year for all 10 contracts combined is $240,000,000. The work to be performed provides for various construction services including new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC Washington AOR to include Washington, D.C. (40 percent); Va. (40 percent); and Md. (20 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of July 2026. Fiscal 2021 supervision, inspection, and overhead funds in the amount of $80,000 ($10,000 per contractor) are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy) funds; operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; and working capital (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with 51 proposals received. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $45,095,203 fixed-price incentive firm and firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5412 exercising the option for fiscal 2021 Standard Missile-2 Block IIIC low-rate initial production and spares. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz. (40 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (10 percent); Wolverhampton, England (9 percent); Andover, Mass. (6 percent); Coxsackie, N.Y. (4 percent); Huntsville, Ala. (4 percent); Middleton, Ohio (3 percent); San Jose, Calif. (3 percent); Anniston, Ala. (2 percent); Warrington, Penn. (2 percent); San Diego, Calif. (2 percent); McKinney, Texas (1 percent); Chandler, Ariz. (1 percent); and other miscellaneous locations (13 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement funding in the amount of $45,095,203 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a not-to-exceed $35,720,955 undefinitized modification to previously awarded contract N00024-11-C-2300 for configuration management changes on select Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisc., and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,042,658 (28 percent); and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,817,819 (72 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Md., is awarded a not-to-exceed $12,467,226 indefinite modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2300 for configuration management changes on select Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,523,468 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Va. (HDTRA121C0054), is being awarded a $20,418,513 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide advisory and assistance services expertise for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in support of the Research and Development (RD) Directorate in the areas of scientific and technical subject matter expertise across the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives spectrum and in the countering weapons of mass destruction, countering improvised threats, and countering improvised threat networks mission domains that RD supports. The period of performance is a 4.25-month base period and four one-year option periods, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2025. Work will be performed at multiple DTRA locations, primarily at Fort Belvoir, Va. The total cumulative face value of this not-to-exceed contract is $185,346,482. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,569,892; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This acquisition is a full and open best-value competitive procurement, and four offers were received. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business







