Featured

452nd MAW at March ARB collects, donates uniforms to local JROTC, CAP units

by Aerotech News
Donated uniforms sit waiting to be delivered to local Junior ROTC and Civil Air Patrol groups. Airmen at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., collected the old Airman Battle Uniforms items after the Air Force transitioned to the new Operational Camouflage Pattern Uniform. (Air Force photograph)

With the Air Force’s newest transition to the Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform, Airman and their squadrons at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., were left wondering what to do with their old Airman Battle Uniforms.

A survey of the local area identified 16 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and Civil Air Patrol programs that have a need for uniform donations.

The 452nd Air Mobility Wing set up an ABU Drive, headed by 2nd Lt. Ryan Blouin, and supported by numerous professional organizations across March ARB, to fulfill that need.

Uniforms and boots are stored at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., before being donated to 16 local Junior ROTC and Civil Air Patrol Units. (Air Force photograph)

To date, the wing has collected nearly 3,000 items which will be donated and used to help develop citizens of character who are dedicated to serving their nation and community. Additionally, the success in such programs helps to instill values of citizenship, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment in high school students.

The first delivery of uniforms is set to kick off this month. If you have ABU items you would like to donate, please email 452amw.paworkflow@us.af.mil and your email will be forwarded to the drive organizers.
 
 
 

