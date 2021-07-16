U.S. Navy

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La. (N62470-21-D-0018); CDM, a Joint Venture, Fairfax, Va. (N62470-21-D-0019); ECC Contingency Constructors LLC, Va. Beach, Va. (N62470-21-D-0020); Gilbane Federal, Concord, Calif. (N62470-21-D-0021); Jacobs Project Management Co., Dallas, Texas (N62470-21-D-0022); and Perini Management Services Inc., Framingham, Mass. (N62470-21-D-0023), are awarded a combined maximum-value $5,000,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award global contingency construction contract with provisions to issue cost-plus-award-fee or firm-fixed-price task orders for global contingency construction projects worldwide. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The work to be performed provides for supervision, equipment, materials, labor, travel, and all means necessary to provide the Navy, the Department of Defense, or other federal agencies, when authorized, an immediate response for civilian construction contract capability. The contract will provide construction and related engineering services in response to natural disaster response, humanitarian efforts, conflict, emergent mission-critical requirements, or projects with similar characteristics. The work also includes the capability to set up and operate material liaison offices at deployed sites in support of naval construction force operations worldwide. Work may include occasional projects to ensure readiness to perform under emergency situations. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by July 2029. Each awardee will be awarded $25,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at time of award. Fiscal 2021 supervision, inspection, and overhead funds in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction; and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with nine offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.



Huntington Ingalls Industries Fleet Support Group, Newport News, Va., is competitively awarded a $272,977,437 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide U.S. Navy aircraft carrier (CVN), carrier engineering maintenance assist team and surface engineering maintenance assist team in support of maintenance and planning for the overhaul and repair of equipment and systems associated with Navy aircraft carriers and West Coast Navy surface ships. Work will be performed aboard Navy CVNs within the continental U.S.; outside the continental U.S.; and forward deployed locations according to individual task orders as issued and is expected to be completed by June 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured and solicited via the Beta System for Award Management website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-D-4114).



BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $90,000,000 modification to increase the ordering ceiling to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract N00024-17-D-2321 for yard work, maintenance and modernization efforts including, but not limited to, post-delivery, post-shakedown, combat system and continuous maintenance availabilities for DDG 1000 and DDG 1001. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to complete September 2023. This modification increases the contract ceiling from $192,682,485 to $282,682,485. Orders may be issued on a cost-plus-award-fee or firm-fixed-price basis. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



General Electric Aviation Systems LLC, Vandalia, Ohio, is awarded a $55,364,514 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001918C0004). This modification exercises an option to procure 219 generator converter units in support of the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,258,152; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,106,362 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Bluestone-InterSpec JV, Malvern, Penn., is awarded a maximum-value $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-media compliance support with an emphasis on fuel storage tanks/spill, air, and waste/materials in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington area of responsibility and other U.S. territories. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and in other U.S. territories, and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 for guaranteed minimum award will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-0010).



L-3 Unidyne Inc., Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $9,912,777 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing firm-fixed-price provisions for production of copper sonar assemblies. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and the ordering period will be completed June 2026 (with the latest possible delivery taking place 14 months thereafter). Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $1,304,214 will be obligated at time of award on the first delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website with three offers received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-21-D-G100).





U.S. Army

All Phase Services Inc.,* Delray Beach, Fla., (W912DY-21-D-0090); Bhate Environmental Associates Inc., Birmingham, Ala. (W912DY-21-D-0073); Central Environmental Inc., Anchorage, Alaska (W912DY-21-D-0089); and Souza Construction Inc.,* Farmersville, Calif. (W912DY-21-D-0088), will compete for each order of the $95,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for planning, coordination and execution of building and facility removal/demolition at multiple Department of Defense installations. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 13, 2026. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.



North Wind Construction Services LLC,* Knoxville, Tenn., was awarded a $34,973,923 firm-fixed-price contract for levee protection. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $34,973,923 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, West Va., is the contracting activity (W91237-21-C-0003).



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $26,947,749 modification (P00192) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0009 for UH-60M Foreign Military Sales green aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Jordan) funds in the amount of $26,947,749 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $12,414,198 modification (P00034) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0101 for new equipment training and unique costs for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System’s M142 launchers. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $6,035,388 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



The Dutra Group, San Rafael, Calif., was awarded an $11,988,080 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Wilmington Southport, N.C., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds; and 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,988,080 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-21-C-0012).



Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded an $8,617,243 modification (P00099) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0038 to support Javelin engineering services. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 15, 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army; and Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $8,617,243 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





Defense Health Agency

Lintech Global Inc., Farmington Hills, Mich., was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract of $64,459,697 for Defense Health Agency (DHA) Infrastructure and Operations Division, Domain and Directory Services Branch (DDSB) application support. The DDSB is chartered to operate and sustain multiple information technology (IT) environments for all Army, Navy, and Air Force Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) and organizations; the Army Medical Command (AMEDD); the Military Health System Joint Active Directory (MHS JAD); legacy medical information system environments, the medical JAD (mJAD); and a limited number of Veteran Administration activities. The scope of this non-personal services contract include provision of IT architectural, engineering, and expert technical services to all DHA environments to include AMEDD and NMED legacy infrastructures; MTFs, clinics and other Army, Navy, and Air Force medical customers; and the Infrastructure Test Center. The contract has a base period of performance of 12 months, three option periods of 12 months, and Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 extension of services is included for a potential six-month extension. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,926,504 will be obligated for the base year. This requirement was competed on GSA Advantage under 100 percent Small Business Set-aside, and 16 contractors provided proposals. The place of performance is San Antonio, Texas. The DHA Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity (HT001121F0060).





U.S. Air Force

Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded a ceiling $48,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for completing research and development for Redefining the Basic Analytical and Simulation Environment (REBASE). This contract involves research, development, and expansion of the advanced framework for simulation, integration, and modeling, which is a modular, object-oriented multi-domain operations modeling, simulation, and analysis framework. This REBASE IDIQ contract is awarded with one initial task order (FA8650-21-F-2626) for Expansion I research and development and with a price of $1,066,444. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., and is expected to be completed July 15, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with eight offers received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $450,000 will be obligated at the time of award on the first task order. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-D-2622).





Defense Logistics Agency

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* Va. Beach, Va., has been awarded a maximum $14,809,518 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for SIG Sauer M17 and M18 military service pistol holster assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Va., with a July 14, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-21-D-0130).

*Small business







