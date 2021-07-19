U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Marlborough, Mass., was awarded a $67,723,503 cost-plus fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-5501 for AN/SPY-6(V) integration and production support efforts. This modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this modification to $781,000,000. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass. (54 percent); Pascagoula, Miss. (11 percent); Moorestown, N.J. (10 percent); Newport News, Va. (6 percent)’ Kauai, Hawaii (5 percent); Wallops Island, Va. (4 percent); Fair Lakes, Va. (4 percent); Chesapeake, Va. (2 percent); Bath, Maine (2 percent); Portsmouth, R.I. (1 percent); and San Diego, Calif. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through November 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $16,126,410 (44 percent); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $6,941,141 (19 percent); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $6,147,355 (17 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $3,885,854 (10 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $2,325,767 (6 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversions (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $1,390,814 (4 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $3,885,854 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 13, 2021)



Honeywell International Inc., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $9,017,494 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides non-recurring engineering support, to include laboratory and flight data analysis, anomaly resolution, deficiency correction, flight test equipment development and integration, software modification and sustainment, qualification test support, training and technical support, and integration in support of APN-194A radar altimeter modification efforts for the U.S. Navy. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn., and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (U.S. Navy) funds in the amount of $8,952,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833521C0675).





U.S. Air Force

Black River Systems Inc.,* Utica, N.Y. (FA8750-21-D-1001), North Point Defense Inc.,* Rome, N.Y. (FA8750-21-D-1002); and Geon Technologies LLC,* Columbia, Md. (FA8750-21-D-1003), have been awarded a $49,900,000 maximum ordering amount, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee or firm-fixed-price orders for technical documentation, technical reports, software, and hardware. The scope of this effort is to perform research, development, enhancement, and integration of technologies to develop digital signal processing capabilities that will scan through the Radio Frequency spectrum to detect high priority-emissions. This contract will also provide for research and the development/integration of technologies that will provide collection, detection, exploitation and geo-location capabilities of emerging signals of interest to various collection platforms. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be completed July 15, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with 10 offers received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,406,237 are being obligated at the time of award. U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity.



United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colo., has been awarded a $10,050,485 firm-fixed-price modification (P00010) to contract FA8811-19-C-0002 for Delta IV heavy launch services. The modification is for Space Launch Complex-6 non-routine facility expenses. Work will be performed at Vandenberg U.S. Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be completed Sept. 17, 2021. Fiscal 2020 missile procurement fund sin the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,038,054,046. Space and Missile Systems Center, Lost Angeles U.S. Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $34,009,789 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-21-F-LB00) against a five-year base contract (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) with one five-year option period for F/A-18 aircraft spare parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Mo., with an Aug. 28, 2028, delivery order end date. Using military service is U.S. Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2028 U.S. Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



PAS Technologies Inc., Hillsboro, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $13,520,000 firm-fixed-price contract for TF33 engine turbine cases. This was a competitive acquisition with one offer received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Nov. 1, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is U.S. Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Okla., City, Okla., (SPRTA1-21-C-0045).



The Original Footwear LLC,* Arecibo, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $13,248,894 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s athletic shoes. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a July 16, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE1C1-21-D-1483).





U.S. Army

Arcadis Germany GmbH, Darmstadt, Germany (W912GB-21-D-0050); Gibs geologen und ingenieure GmbH & Co. KG, Nurnberg, Germany (W912GB-21-D-0051); LGA Institut fur Umweltgeologie und Altlasten GmbH, Nurnberg, Germany (W912GB-21-D-0052); and Wood E&IS GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany (W912GB-21-D-0053), will compete for each order of the $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental general architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2026. U.S. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

*Small business







